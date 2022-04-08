ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Gov. Wolf orders commonwealth flags to half-staff in honor of late Lebanon Police Lt. Lebo

By George Stockburger
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c79wR_0f3Fywnv00

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff to honor Lebanon City Police Lieutenant William Lebo, who died in the line of duty on March 31, 2022.

The Commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, as well as on the day of Lieutenant Lebo’s funeral, April 8.

“My heart goes out to Lieutenant Lebo’s family, and to the families of the two officers injured in this shooting,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our commonwealth’s law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to serve and protect their communities. All of Pennsylvania joins the Lebanon community in mourning this tragedy.”

The United States flag is to remain at full-staff through this tribute. The Governor’s office says all Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Kinder chocolate products recalled for salmonella contamination

(WWTI) — Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. has recalled two of its products for a possible health hazard. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the company’s Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket have been recalled. The recall was initiated since the products were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was […]
FOOD SAFETY
News Channel 34

St. Lawrence River border crossing rules clarified for boaters

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lawmakers have clarified rules regarding water border crossings on the St. Lawrence River. According to New York State Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Barrett, Americans traveling into Canadian waters for discretionary purposes such as leisure and touring will not be required to report to the Canada Border […]
WATERTOWN, NY
NBC12

Virginia flags ordered at half-staff in honor of Albright

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff beginning Thursday morning, in honor of former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who died Wednesday. Youngkin’s order reads:. Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, PA
Government
City
Lebanon, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Mercury

Chester County flags fly at half-staff to honor fallen state troopers

WEST CHESTER — Chester County Commissioners have ordered county flags to fly at half-staff to honor Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca who were killed earlier this week. Trooper Sisca attended West Chester University and was an active member of Chester County’s first responder community.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life and legacy of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Sunday, March 27. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags.
POLITICS
WEAU-TV 13

Flags to fly at half-staff Friday to honor former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin lieutenant governor who will be laid to rest in Hartford on that day. Former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow passed away at 87 on March 8, the governor’s office said. Governor Tony Evers signed the order directing flags be lowered from sunrise to sunset.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#City Police#Whtm#Commonwealth#Pennsylvanians#Wivt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Channel 34

Five children die in house fire in Genesee, PA

GENESEE, Pa., (WETM) – Update 4/11/22 7:11 p.m.: Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal residential fire that killed five children and severely injured two adults on Slingerland Road in Genesee Township on April 11. According to police, Genesee Volunteer Fire Company, along with multiple other fire companies from New York and Pennsylvania, responded to […]
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy