ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia transit systems get $232M investment

By Kim Yonick
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vP6TS_0f3Fyt9k00

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated part of the funding Virginia will get. Virginia is set to receive a portion of the funds designated for Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (WFXR) — The Virginia transit systems will get a boost in federal funding.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the largest-ever investment, $232,426,060 for Virginia transit. It was part of the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.

“Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, Virginia continues to receive funding for much-needed transportation upgrades,” the senators said. “This investment in the Commonwealth’s public transit will make lives easier for every Virginian who relies on public transportation while creating good-paying jobs for workers.”

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by subscribing to WFXR’s email list

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration formula programs awarded the funding and distributed it to transit systems throughout the Commonwealth. Virginia will also receive a portion of the $280,270,139 in funding that will be given to the D.C. metro area, which includes Northern Virginia, D.C., and Maryland. The funding will then be divided across agencies and localities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kaine
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Systems#Virginia Law#Public Transit#Public Transportation#Commonwealth#Wfxr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy