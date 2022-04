SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) – A goose population boom is creating a messy situation at Central Park in Santa Clara. The park’s pathways and the grassy knolls are stained and spotted with goose droppings and park users say it can be hard to get around cleanly. “As I was coming around, I just got into a bunch and bunch of poop,” said Addie Swift who described a walk in the park that became something foul. “I was kind of like watching everywhere I was stepping so I wouldn’t get any poop on the bottom of my shoes,” Swift told KPIX 5. The city estimates...

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO