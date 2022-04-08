ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should You Let Kids Win When Playing A Game With Them?

By Michael O'Brien
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about playing games with your family. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime my name is Justin and I’m a married father of three and now stay-at-home worker like a lot of other parents. Like a lot of us I spend a lot my day coming up with new and exciting ways to keep my kids and myself busy. We have all the standard board games out at all times and like to play checkers and chess too. Now my kids are 5, 7 and 10 and I play games with all of them individually and I never let them win, which really aggravates my wife. She thinks I should let them beat me at checkers and Connect 4 mainly, but I tell her if I let them beat me they will never learn now to win. My 10- year-old likes to play chess with me and he beat me the other night. If I let him win all the time he would have never gotten better and beat me on his own. Do do you agree with me about not letting my kids win at any board games? Or should I let them win from time to time? Thanks .

Justin

I have to admit that I have from time to time let my nieces and nephews win a game or two. But I have also won the games. I want them to learn, but I also don’t want them to lose confidence by never winning.

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page

