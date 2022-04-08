ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID-19

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOoEU_0f3FyQkn00

April 8 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker has tested positive for COVID-19 after her husband, Matthew Broderick, also tested positive for the virus.

Parker and Broderick both star together in Broadway's Plaza Suite.

The official Instagram account for the play confirmed that the actress had tested positive, which resulted in a Thursday night performance of Plaza Suite at the Hudson Theatre being canceled.

"Today, Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for COVID with a second test confirming the diagnosis. With both Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker for COVID, tonight's performance of Plaza Suite is canceled," the Plaza Suite Instagram account said.

Ticket holders were told to contact their point of purchase to obtain a refund or to reschedule for a future performance.

"News about future performances of #PlazaSuite will be announced as soon as possible. Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica Parker a speedy recovery," the post also stated.

Broderick had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Plaza suite follows three different stories told in three acts that each take place in the same room of the Plaza Hotel.

Daniel Craig recently tested positive for COVID-19, which halted performances of his new Broadway play Macbeth.

Comments / 17

Related
Page Six

Matthew Broderick tests positive for COVID-19, misses ‘Plaza Suite’ play

Matthew Broderick tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before he was set to hit the Broadway stage for “Plaza Suite” Tuesday night. The play’s Instagram account announced the diagnosis, stating that the 60-year-old actor had contracted the coronavirus “despite strict adherence to COVID safety protocols.” “A second test has confirmed the diagnosis,” the statement read, adding that Broderick’s wife and co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, would still perform in the play that night. The statement concluded, “Everyone wishes him a speedy recovery.” Fans sent Broderick their well-wishes in the comments section. One person, who said she attended the play Tuesday night, commended the actor’s understudy for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ok Magazine

Hailey Bieber Returns To Work After Leaving Husband Justin Reportedly 'Traumatized' Over Recent Hospitalization

Despite a recent health scare that left her husband in great fear, Hailey Bieber is back to work. As OK! reported, Hailey was rushed to the hospital in Palm Springs, Calif., last week after suffering a "medical emergency." Doctors ran tests at the time to see whether her symptoms were related to the coronavirus after Justin Bieber recovered from COVID-19 just a few weeks ago.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Broderick
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Fox News

Sandra Bullock says she regrets making this movie: ‘I’m still embarrassed’

According to Sandra Bullock, there’s one movie from her decades-long career in Hollywood that still makes "no sense." The actress recently sat down with her co-star Daniel Radcliffe to discuss their new film "The Lost City." When the pair was asked if there are any movies they were initially "embarrassed" to do, but "came around to" for their fans, the actress was quick to respond.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Plazasuite#Plazasuitebway
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
womansday.com

Kelly Ripa Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her Recent Absence From 'Live'

Kelly Ripa returned to Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday after taking a break from the popular daytime TV talk show. However, many fans might not have noticed Kelly's absence after she prerecorded segments before she left. When the former actress returned to Live she revealed to fellow Live...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
WEATHER
SheKnows

Demi Moore Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating A Highly Respected Chef

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore has rarely been averse to sharing details regarding her personal life. The actress regularly offers updates about her three stunning daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and more recently showed her former husband a lot of support following news that he’s taking a step back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. But there’s one part of Moore’s life she’s kept pretty guarded as of late — her dating life. Now, however, a new report suggests the A Few Good Men star has been quietly dating chef Daniel Humm...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
330K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy