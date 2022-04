Life doesn’t have a blueprint. That “first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage” nursery rhyme often doesn’t apply to modern times as much anymore. Love and relationships are different with every person. Some people happily partner up for their whole lives and even start families without choosing to get married — and sometimes, a baby comes before any kind of relationship commitment. Other times, it can seem like a relationship is progressing along just like the nursery rhyme, but then a breakup happens — and then, so does another baby.

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 27 DAYS AGO