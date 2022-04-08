Sacramento Sheriff Candidates Clash in Forum – Part 1

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s gunshot detection system led to the arrest of a known gang member who has a violent criminal history, authorities said Monday. Mong Cha, 43, faces multiple weapons-related charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and possession of an unregistered firearm, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Cha was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he had bail set at $50,000. According to the sheriff’s office, a seven-round ShotSpotter activation came in just before 7:45 p.m. from Willow Brook Drive in the Foothills Farms community near North Highlands. It was determined the gunshots were fired at Cha’s home. Cha was arrested outside of his home and deputies entered the home after a judge signed off on a search warrant. Video of the search can be seen below. A loaded and unserialized firearm was found along with a “Roni” style pistol conversion kit, the sheriff’s office said. A magazine loaded with multiple rounds was found, in addition to matching shell casings located in the driveway. There were no reports of anyone shot.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO