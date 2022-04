BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team hosts Ole Miss at 1 p.m. (CT) and UTRGV at 6 p.m. for a Sunday doubleheader to wrap up the 2022 home schedule at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies enter the match at 19-10 on the season and 6-3 in league play while the Rebels are 12-10 this spring and 2-7 in conference matches and the Vaqueros are 5-14 on the year.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO