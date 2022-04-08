WATCH: Firefighter's helmet-cam inside burning home

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a box truck on a north metro overpass Monday afternoon, causing a fiery chain reaction. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 10 over MN 65 in Spring Lake Park. RAW VIDEO: Car Strikes Box Truck On Metro Highway A MnDOT camera captured the incident, showing a speeding sedan driving erratically onto the highway from an on-ramp. The sedan strikes the front of the eastbound box truck, causing the truck driver to overcorrect and smash into the highway’s side wall, nearly driving off the overpass onto MN 65. The box truck then becomes engulfed in flames. There were only two drivers involved in the crash, and both suffered injuries described as non-life threatening. Investigators suspect the driver of the sedan was “driving while impaired.” The state patrol is investigating. Eastbound Hwy. 10 is still closed as of early Monday evening.

SPRING LAKE PARK, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO