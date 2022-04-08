ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadowbrook, AL

WATCH: Firefighter's helmet-cam inside burning home

By Jeff Wyatt
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn area fire department has released video of firefighters inside a house fire. The video was posted to the Cahaba Valley Fire and...

abc3340.com

Comments / 0

sfbayca.com

One person found dead inside burned San Jose home

The San Jose Fire Department said it is investigating a residential fire on Wilsham Drive that was reported to be under control just before 12 p.m. Sunday. The department said they located a deceased person inside the home, which appeared to be destroyed.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 firefighters burned in apartment fire, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two firefighters were burned, fighting an apartment fire near Cordova. MFD responded to a fire in the 8400 block of Rockcreek Parkway on Mar. 17, at approximately 10:40 a.m. The fire was brought under control at approximately 11:10 a.m. Two firefighters had burns to their arms...
MEMPHIS, TN
WCVB

Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm blaze inside multi-story Malden home

MALDEN, Mass. — Firefighters spent hours Monday night battling flames inside a multi-story home in Malden, Massachusetts. One firefighter suffered injuries in the blaze that sent flames shooting through the roof of the two-family home off Lowell Street in Malden. One resident said he heard some popping sounds, then...
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

5 years ago, a woman and her 8-month-old baby vanished after a trip to the beach. What happened to Keir and Chloe?

On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Police find Alaska man dead in tote inside home’s garage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police were searching for a man whose ankle monitor hadn’t moved, only to find the man had been murdered. The victim, Keenan Wegener, had been wearing an ankle monitor as part of bail conditions set for an open burglary charge, The Anchorage Daily News reported. It was that ankle monitor that led police to find Wegener, when officers with the pretrial enforcement division noticed the device hadn’t moved in two days.
The Independent

Teen goes missing after telling friend she was being followed as surveillance footage shows her walking alone

A teenage girl has gone missing on her way to school in Florida after telling a friend she was being followed, with surveillance footage capturing her walking alone through the area as a search got underway.Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie at around 6.55am on Monday morning.The teenager was speaking to a friend on the phone and said she was being followed.Concerned for her safety, the friend called 911 and gave police Saige’s last known location.When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 15-year-old’s backpack and cellphone, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Cameras Capture Fiery Crash Involving Suspected Impaired Driver In North Metro

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a box truck on a north metro overpass Monday afternoon, causing a fiery chain reaction. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 10 over MN 65 in Spring Lake Park. RAW VIDEO: Car Strikes Box Truck On Metro Highway A MnDOT camera captured the incident, showing a speeding sedan driving erratically onto the highway from an on-ramp. The sedan strikes the front of the eastbound box truck, causing the truck driver to overcorrect and smash into the highway’s side wall, nearly driving off the overpass onto MN 65. The box truck then becomes engulfed in flames. There were only two drivers involved in the crash, and both suffered injuries described as non-life threatening. Investigators suspect the driver of the sedan was “driving while impaired.” The state patrol is investigating. Eastbound Hwy. 10 is still closed as of early Monday evening.
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield firefighters rescue 87-year-old woman from burning home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Firefighters knew something was wrong when they could see the smoke from the Southfield Freeway. On her way home from teaching at DPSCD last Monday (March 14), Barbara Shaw said she saw black smoke coming from the freeway as well. “When I hit the service drive,...
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Arkansas firefighters help to save a man’s life while at Pierce Manufacturing

The Arkansas firefighters were at Pierce for a pre-construction meeting regarding their department's new fire engine. Kaukauna's mayor says summer projects could be cut if gas prices don’t change. Updated: 1 hour ago. Concert attendees are encouraged to donate to a fund created by the United Way of Door...

