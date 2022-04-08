ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Nightmare scenario’ after car goes up in flames when driver crashes into Medford house

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
MEDFORD, Mass. — A car completely destroyed after bursting into flames after a driver slammed into a tree and barreled into a home in Medford early Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to Lawrence Road for reports of a crash where they found neighborhood residents pulling a motorist from a wrecked vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames, according to Medford Firefighters.

“The vehicle in question seems to have struck a tree before ripping in half and striking the house,” fire officials said.

The engine of the vehicle landed in the bushes, with various other parts strewn across multiple properties as you can see in photos from the scene.

The driver was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

People inside the home that was struck by the vehicle were not injured.

“This nightmare scenario could have gone significantly worse if not for the courageous actions of the bystanders and quick work of the responding companies,” fire officials added.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

