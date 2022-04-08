Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks post weekly jump on tighter supplies

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil held above $30 a barrel on Friday, posting a weekly gain, as firmer demand from the West kept the regional market tight in supplies. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $30.31 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $31.30 per barrel a day earlier. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have climbed about 15% this week, and were currently 181% higher than their five-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. "Total March-loading exports were assessed at a six-month high of 8.59 million tonnes as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to tighten the Northwest European market, drawing barrels out of Asia," Zameer Yusof, senior analyst at Refinitiv Oil Research, said in a note. "We expect more East Asian cargoes to head West if the conflict is protracted, with the prospect of increased sanctions on Russia likely to complicate the flow of oil in Northwest Europe further." Singapore's middle distillate inventories have plunged to their lowest in more than eight years this week, as the biggest exports of automotive diesel went to Netherlands at around 35,400 tonnes. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF slipped to $7.35 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, down from Thursday's $8.68 a barrel that was a record high, according to Reuters data going back to late 2011. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 6.2% to 1.5 million tonnes in the week ended April 7, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global. - Gasoil stocks this week have slid to their lowest level since April 2014. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 1.1% this week to 947,000 tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Friday but were set to drop around 3% for the week as consuming countries' planned release of 240 million barrels from emergency stocks offset some concerns over reduced supplies from Russia because of western sanctions. - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has denied 36 petitions from oil refiners seeking exemptions to the nation's biofuel blending laws for the 2018 compliance year, but will provide 31 of those refineries with another avenue to seek relief, the agency announced on Thursday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 127.61 -1.52 -1.18 129.13 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.55 -0.63 21.58 -2.92 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 127.89 -1.52 -1.17 129.41 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.27 -0.63 23.86 -2.64 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 129.85 -1.93 -1.46 131.78 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.32 -1.05 388.89 -0.27 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 138.51 -2.21 -1.57 140.72 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 7.35 -1.33 -15.32 8.68 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 125.65 -0.71 -0.56 126.36 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 2.18 -0.43 -16.48 2.61 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)