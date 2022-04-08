ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Japan ends Russian coal imports, expels diplomats

By Rodrigo Reyes Marin
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUY02_0f3Fr0k500
Japan said it will stop importing coal from Russia and expelled several of Moscow's diplomats over the war in Ukraine /POOL/AFP

Japan said Friday it will end imports of Russian coal and announced the expulsion of eight of Moscow's diplomats over "war crimes" in Ukraine.

The move comes as Ukraine's allies step up pressure on Moscow after allegations that Russian troops killed civilians in areas around Kyiv.

"Russian troops have killed civilians and have attacked nuclear facilities, gravely violating international humanitarian law. These are war crimes that can never be forgiven," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

"We will ban imports of Russian coal," he added, pledging to find alternatives and asking Japanese citizens for their "understanding and cooperation."

Japan imports around 11 percent of its coal from Russia, and the fuel remains a key plank of the country's power generation.

Kishida said Japan would, in line with other Group of Seven developed nations, work to decrease its reliance on other energy imports from Russia, which include oil and gas, but he gave no specific timeframe.

He also outlined fresh sanctions, including new asset freezes and a ban on imports from Russia, including machinery and vodka, and said Tokyo would back efforts to investigate Moscow's actions at the International Criminal Court.

Earlier, Japan's foreign ministry announced the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats from the embassy and trade office.

The decision does not affect Russia's ambassador Mikhail Yurievich Galuzin.

Japan has marched in lockstep with Western allies on sanctions against Russia, and has even welcomed several hundred Ukrainians fleeing the conflict despite generally accepting very few refugees.

Tokyo had complex relations with Moscow before the Ukrainian invasion and the two sides have yet to sign a post-World War II peace treaty.

Attempts to do so have been hampered by a long-running dispute over islands controlled by Russia, which calls them the Kurils.

Japan calls the islands the Northern Territories and has long sought to have them under Tokyo's control.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Crimes#Refugees#Russian#Japanese#Group Of Seven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

56K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy