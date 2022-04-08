ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Recycle Lady 4.8.22

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ga6DD_0f3FqzAQ00

Dear Readers,

Big news and big kudos to our recyclers! The newest recycling project at the Recycling Center has been very successful. Last week we mailed a 27-pound box of toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, floss containers and various oral products to TerraCycle! And, they paid the postage. If you haven’t found the recycling bin for these oral care products, it is a metal tube on the left side of the Aluminum foil and pan bin. TerraCycle partners with Colgate for the recycling of all brands of used or empty oral care products and packaging.

Dear Recycle Lady,

What are Fair Trade products? Curious

Dear Curious,

To be certified as a Fair Trade USA product, a company must make products to the highest standards; provide sustainable livelihoods and safe working conditions for workers and farmers; and take care of people taking care of animals. The first Fair Trade USA dairy company in the US was Chobani. The Fairtrade America label was created in 2019 and has seen a 46% increase in Fairtrade awareness in the US. According to www.fairtradeamerica.org, nearly 2 million farmers and workers, in 100+ countries, make 30,000+ products that carry the Fairtrade mark.

Dear Recycle Lady,

Please tell me there is progress being made in the big business world so that in the future these products will be properly marked with the standardized recycling information so us consumers won’t have to question each and every item! Impatient Recycler

Dear Impatient Recycler,

Yes, there is hope that products will be clearly marked for recycling. How2Recycle is part of GreenBlue, an independent 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit. Its mission is ”to get more materials in the recycling bins by taking the guesswork out of recycling.” Their goal is to “reduce confusion by creating a clear, well-understood and nationally harmonized label that enables companies to convey to consumers how to recycle a package.” For readers interested in improving the labeling of recyclables, go to their website, https://how2recycle.info/survey, and participate in their questionnaire. They request help in making the How2Recycle label “the best it can be.”

Not so good news: According to www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/mar/24/, “scientists discovered microplastic pollution in human blood for the first time. Tiny particles of microplastics were detected in nearly 80% of test subjects. The discovery has proven that plastic particles can travel around our bodies and may lodge in our organs. While we don’t yet know the impact of this issue on human health, researchers are certainly concerned.”

Earth Day is coming up on Thursday, April 22. How will you participate in Earth Day? Please send me your ideas, so I can make them available to other readers. All ideas greatly appreciated.

Have questions about recycling, or interesting information about recycling? Send questions or requests to recyclelady@greenbrier-swa.com. Dear Recycle Lady is sponsored jointly by the Greenbrier Recycling Center and Greenworks Recycling.

The post Recycle Lady 4.8.22 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling. Paper, plastic and metals can go together in your roll cart or in one recycling bin or container. (No plastic bags, though. They clog the equipment at sorting facilities.) Glass goes in a separate bin or container. If you...
ENVIRONMENT
Beaumont Enterprise

Nederland, are you ready to recycle?

Nederland City Manager Chris Duque has announced an official date for the city's first Recyclops trial event. Recyclops, a nationwide recycling provider, is interested in working with more Southeast Texas residents, and this is an opportunity to see how much demand there is in one city. The event will happen April 2. ...
NEDERLAND, TX
WCNC

Dos and Don'ts of Recycling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In honor of Global Recycling Day, Sustain Charlotte shares some tips for recycling correctly. Sustain Charlotte is a nonprofit organization helping to advance regional sustainability through smart growth. Our mission is to inspire choices that lead to a healthy, equitable, and vibrant community for generations to come.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycling Bin#Recycler#Recyclables#Terracycle#Colgate#Fair Trade Usa#Chobani
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
Portland Tribune

The state of recycling in Jefferson County

Increased costs and limits to what can be recycled change the process for some residents. In mid-2020, Crooked River Sanitary stopped their recycling service entirely. They no longer accepted recycling from the more than 4,000 residents of Crooked River Ranch. The culprit? China. In 2018, China announced a new policy,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
106.3 Cowboy Country

How To Recycle Glass in Laramie

The City of Laramie would like to remind the public that you can indeed recycle glass, but only if you do it correctly. The best way to do so is to drop it off at the Landfill/Recycling Center. Now, it seems that it would be easier to put it in...
LARAMIE, WY
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy