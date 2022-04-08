Lehigh Valley farmers markets: Your 2022 guide to places, times, vendors and events

Wild Fox Farms offers bok choy for customers Sunday at the Emmaus Farmers Market at Triangle Park. Many come to the market to get deals on local produce, meats and other locally made goods. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

From impeccable, just-picked produce and fresh-baked artisan bread to homemade pasta and crunchy treats for our furry friends, the lineup of vendors coming to the Lehigh Valley’s farmers markets this season is more diversified than ever.

Every year we compile our list of everything you need to know about the Valley’s full farmers market season.

This year we have some markets moving to new locations, some changing which day they will run and others are adding a host of new vendors and events.

Here’s what we found out, with the markets listed by the day they operate:

SUNDAYS

* Emmaus Farmers Market

Opening day: May 1

Regular hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Triangle Park (Fourth and Main streets)

Details: The 19th season of this popular will get underway with a total of 29 vendors for the season. New vendors include Debbie’s Pie in the Sky, High Point Kombucha, PorTch Tea and Zekraft.

Upcoming events include a Father’s Day visit from Milkshakes on the MOOve, the PA Dairymen’s Association’s truck featuring those incredible Farm Show milkshakes; and live music every week featuring favorites like Emmaus Public Singing Society as well as some new musicians.

Info: facebook.com/EmmausFarmersMarket

* Saucon Valley Farmers Market

Opening day: May 1

Regular hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Next to the Hellertown Library, 409 Constitution Ave.

Vendors and details: More than 30 vendors are in the lineup for this market’s season including: Alice’s Natural Nibbles, Angry Viking Jerky, Bada Bing — Bada Boom Bakery, Bam’s Carrot Cake, Bechdolt Orchards, Benny Dean’s Bakery, Colony Meadery, Cranberry Creek Farm, Doctor’s Orders, Epic Acre Farm, Everything Dumplings, Fairfield Farms, FD Market, Flint Hill Farm, Four Monkeys Coffee, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Mainly Mushrooms LLC, Marie’s Soap Company, Mediterra, Moon Gate Farms, Peanut Butter N More, Popcorn Pit, Ridge Valley Farm, LLC, Rockstar Dog Bakery, Rolling Pin Pastries, SunDrop Farm, Thaler Farms, Tomblers Home Bakery, and Untamed Ferments.

Art in the Park is also returning this season and will run every fourth Sunday of the month, featuring local artisans who will offer a wide variety of crafts, gifts, and specialty items.

The market will have food trucks and music each week as well, so your shopping trip can be more of a destination. Musical acts will include Christine & Company, Bill Ihling, Cliff Cole and Day Break, Dave Fry, Golden Twine, Nick Franco, Smooth Retsina Glow (S. R. G), Just Jeff, and Cornflower Jam. The market’s also has a schedule of family-friendly events including the annual Sunflower Growing Contest, Yoga in the Park, and Pictures with Santa Paws.

Info: facebook.com/SVfarmermarket

TUESDAYS

* Northampton Borough Farmers Market

Opening day: May 3

Regular hours: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays through September

Location: Municipal Park, Laubach Avenue and Smith Lane

Info: northamptonboro.com/farmers-market

THURSDAYS

* Macungie Farmers Market

Opening day: May 12

Regular hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27

Location: Lumber Street just off Main Street (look for the State Farm Insurance Agency on the corner)

Details: This season, the market is moving to Lumber Street between Main and Lehigh street, near Macungie Memorial Park.

Vendors include: Betula’s Botanica, Bleiler’s Produce Patch, Chartier Farms, Happy Apples, Five Saints Distillery, Healthy Delights Cooking Oil, Jus Kiddin Around Farm, Madeline’s on Liberty, Mala From the Heart, Oley Ravioli, Fungified Mushroom Farm, Peanut Butter & More.

Info: macungiefarmersmarket.com

Bethlehem Farmers Market

Opening day: April 21

Regular hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 10.

Location: 1 Farrington Square on Lehigh University’s campus

Vendors and details: Take your lunch break and stop by this market, which enters its 15h season. Vendors include The Flour Shop, Peanut Butter & More, BlendLife food truck, The Wicked Botanist, Lathers & Lotions, Stehly’s Bakery, Bizzle’s Bites (dog treats and pet supplies); Bam’s Carrot Cake; Matt-Hat Jerky; and more. New vendors this year include: Pip & Pop’s Pickles; Pipit’s Bakery; Untamed Ferments (Kombucha (utilizing locally sourced ingredients), Switchel (a.k.a. Haymakers Punch), Root Beer, Nitro Tea; Wedzonka (Polish-American specialties, smoked meats and cheeses, kielbasy, kabanos, grilled pierogi, grilled kielbasa and sauerkraut sandwich, grilled kielbasy, jam, sweet rolls) and Zekraft (salads, cold-brew coffee, desserts, granola, sandwiches)

The market will also have live music with legendary Lehigh Valley performer Dave Fry kicking off as the first performer of the season.

Info: bethlehemfarmersmarket.com

FRIDAYS

* East Allen Township Farmers Market

Opening day: May 6

Regular hours: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Sept. 9

Location: Bicentennial Park (West) off of Weaversville Road

Details: A new day, time and location for this market, which debuted last year. By moving this market from Wednesday to Friday you can get your fresh produce and locally-made foods before you start your weekend. You’ll find vendors offering flowers, cakes, candy, produce, gourmet peanut butter and more.

Info: eatwp.org/parks-recreation/events/1826

SATURDAYS

* Bath Farmers Market

Opening day: May 14

Regular hours: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday through Sept. 24

Location: Monocacy Creek Park, West Main and Race streets, Bath

Vendors and details: The market opens its 15th season at a new location, day and time. Activities throughout the season include Little Miss Strawberry contest, June 4; Heathy Day, June 18; the Great Bath Duck Race, Tomato Fest, car cruise, farm to table dinner, arts, crafts, kids’ day craft and activity.

Info: bathfarmersmarket.org

* Bethlehem Rose Garden Farmers Market

Opening day: June 4

Regular hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 15

Location: Historic Rose Garden, Eighth Avenue and Raspberry Street

Vendors and details: In its 7th season, this market is moving into the circle of Rose Garden Park and will offer a wide variety of vendors offering meats, dairy, baked goods, and specialty products. New vendor this year: Pachitas Kitchen.

Be sure to stop by on June 25 for “Rose Fest” featuring music, a puppet show, bike raffles, garden tours, local business information tables and more.

Info: mana18018.org/2021-market/

* Easton Farmers Market

Opening day: May 7

Regular hours: 9 a.m.. to 1 p.m. through December

Location: Scott Park, Larry Holmes Drive

Vendors and details: The nation’s oldest continuously running open-air farmers market will begin its 270th season.

Easton’s market has a lineup of more than 45 vendors. New this year will be a “Local Libations” section featuring local breweries and distilleries.

Easton Farmers’ Market will continue to accept EBT as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Thanks to a USDA grant through Buy Fresh Buy Local of the Greater Lehigh Valley (BFBLGLV), the market will offer LV Fresh Food Bucks with EBT purchases matched by BFBLGLV, up to $10 per day. Those enrolled in the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) for qualified seniors, and those in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be able to use their vouchers at produce vendors who participate in their state’s programs.

Free parking will be provided in the two lots adjacent to Scott Park.

Info: eastonfarmersmarket.com

* Nazareth Farmers Market

Opening day: May 7

Regular hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through October.

Location: Center Square

Details: The borough’s market features more than 20 vendors selling locally grown produce, prepared foods and crafts and operates in Center Square. Holiday markets are held in November and December.

Info: facebook.com/NazarethFarmersMarket

* Trexlertown Farmers Market

Opening day: May 7

Regular hours: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 29

Location: Valley Preferred Cycling Center, northwest side of the property to the left of the entrance on the grass.

Vendors and details: Trexlertown has 16 vendors in its lineup. Five new vendors are coming including: Salvaterra’s Gardens (produce); Amber Grain Baking; Big Red Barn (nut butters); Kevin’s Krazy Kitchen (pickles), Kore Coffee & Flowers. Returning vendors include: Bleiler’s Produce Patch, Liberty Acres Farm, Warm Sugar Bakery; Four Monkeys Coffee; Betula’s Botanica; High Point Kombucha; Five Saints Distilling; My Cup of Tea Herb Farm; Oley Ravioli; Humming Hills Farm; Colony Meadery.

Info: facebook.com/trexlertownfarmersmarket

JUST OUTSIDE THE VALLEY

* Perkasie Farmers Market

Details: Local farmers and food producers bring locally grown produce, eggs, cheese, meat, mushrooms, honey, coffee, cookies and cakes, preserves, olive oil, sweet treats, flowers, plants, and more, as well as soap, hand made masks and homemade, local craft items.

When: 9 a.m. to noon June 4-Oct. 29

Where: South Seventh Street, Perkasie

Info: perkasieborough.org/parks-recreation/farmers-market/

* Doylestown (Bucks County):

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17 (opening day), 2-50 S. Hamilton St.; runs through November.

Info: facebook.com/DoylestownFarmersMarket

* Telford Night Market

5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1-Aug. 31; Telford Train Station parking lot

Info: facebook.com/TelfordNightMarket/