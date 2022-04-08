ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Sunshine Turns Into Scattered Showers On Friday

By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The highlight of today’s weather is the sunshine we are expecting to see as we start the day. Sunrise occurs at 6:53 a.m. and we should see mostly sunny skies through at least 11 a.m.

Today: Sunny to start the day with scattered showers for the afternoon and evening.

Alert: Nothing for now. No severe weather for the next week according to this morning’s model data.

Aware: Weekend snow showers will have little to no impact on travel.

Rain chances are set to return as soon as we head into the afternoon with showers coming in out of the southwest.

This means places like Greene County and Washington County will see rain first with Indiana County and Armstrong County among the last to see any rain. It may be near 4 p.m. before Indiana County sees any rain.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

While we are waiting for the rain to arrive, this morning’s weather won’t be too bad with temperatures in the 40s by 9 a.m. and morning lows in the mid-30s. Noon temperatures will be in the mid-40s with highs today near 50 so we won’t be as warm as yesterday.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

While we have seen our weather impacted by outer bands (or more correctly waves) from an upper-level disturbance, today’s weather will be directly caused by the trough moving into our area.

In addition to the spotty rain showers we are expected to see this afternoon, these types of disturbances bring cold weather with them. By tomorrow we will see our rain showers change over to snow showers and then back to a mix of rain and snow through the day on Saturday.

Light snow will wrap things up on Sunday before we finally begin to warm up again as the trough moves east on Monday.

There are a couple of decent rain chances next week with the first arriving on Monday as warmer air moves with a surface low pegged to move through at the same time. We also have solid rain chances for both Wednesday and Thursday due to a big system that will push through.

Wednesday’s rain comes as the warm front pushes by with a cold front coming through and bringing non-severe storms on Thursday.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

WTAJ

Scattered showers tonight, brief warm up Thursday

Tonight, scattered showers will continue off and on into the overnight. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out either especially for areas to our west. Temperatures have been sitting pretty steady all day as a warm front moves over the region. Most areas will warm another 2 or 4 degrees before holding steady overnight in the mid-40s. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
