ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Goila Butter Chicken, London W1: ‘A new religion? I wasn’t moved’ – restaurant review

By Grace Dent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8abr_0f3FqwWF00
Goila Butter Chicken: ‘a few friendly folk serving up bowls of … butter chicken’.

This butter chicken is not bad, but I felt no real urge to declare the chef my new spiritual leader

A

t Goila Butter Chicken in London, lunch is served with a lavish, side portion of hyperbole. According to chef Saransh Goila, this is not merely butter chicken, but, “quite simply the best butter chicken in the world”. I scrutinised the website for a touch of tongue in cheek, but instead also discovered that Mumbai-based Goila has “single-handedly turned butter chicken into a religion in India”. Similar to Noel Gallagher believing 1997-era Oasis was “bigger than God”, Goila’s butter chicken is now an omnipresent deity. This is massive, if true.

What is definitely true is that Goila is a name on the Mumbai food scene, hosting shows on Indian cookery channel Food Food and appearing on Australian MasterChef. In 2014 he entered the Limca Book of Records for “longest road journey by a chef”, a title unrivalled by Gordon, Fred and Gino’s madlad antics across Mexico. Goila is a smooth operator: his butter chicken is available via meal kit, recently appeared on BBC1’s Saturday Kitchen and there are Goila Butter Chicken cafes across Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. This is his first opening in London: a strip of 12 seats along a sit-up bar in a busy restaurant thoroughfare near Oxford Street.

With Goila Butter Chicken’s preamble being so verbose, eating there couldn’t fail to be something of a disappointment. This is not the Hanging Gardens of Babylon; it’s an anonymous-looking cafe, on the side of a pop-up restaurant space called Carousel. To the unassuming eye, there is nothing of interest. It’s a white, undecorated space with a few friendly folk serving up bowls of butter chicken – which have been cooked elsewhere, not behind the counter – with sides of dal makhani, jeera rice and sourdough naan. Saransh Goila himself was too busy to make an appearance in the opening weeks, although he describes the space as “very, very casual”. This is a fancy way of saying: “You’d be more comfortable at home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCISE_0f3FqwWF00
Goila’s buttered chicken with pickles and mint yoghurt.

This space isn’t ideal to eat butter chicken, unless one is enamoured of tall, unforgiving bar stools and not a great deal of elbow room to pick at one’s pickled shallots and coriander chutney. As I ate, takeaway customers loitered for the other offerings such as the GBC fried chicken burger or the cauliflower bites.

Deciding whether Goila’s butter chicken is world-class is another matter because, to my mind, even mediocre butter chicken – murgh makhani – is blissful. Soft chicken, crushed tomato, some sort of cream, or yoghurt or even evaporated milk, with a glut of ghee or butter, plus gentle spices such as garam masala, turmeric and cumin; on any table butter chicken is comfort food in extremis; a sunset-coloured, moppable, scoopable vision of joy. It’s the dish least likely at any mixed gathering to become “leftovers”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d42FV_0f3FqwWF00
Available in takeaway form: The GBC burger at Goila Butter Chicken.

At Goila, they claim to elevate the concept by using only good French butter and cooking free-range, slow-grown, herb-fed Yorkshire chickens over eco-friendly charcoal from FSC-certified forests. They use no colourings, no sugar and a tomato-to-dairy ratio of 80:20, which makes for a darker, healthier-feeling, more refined dish, than something British or indeed Indian palates may expect. You may well miss the sugar, ghee, oils and colourings because when all is said and done, they give dishes a certain pizzazz that natural products do not. Goila’s chicken certainly didn’t leave me as bloated or full-feeling as less-refined versions, but it made little real impact. I wanted to be moved and enlightened by this dish, but instead found it “pleasant”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yBJw_0f3FqwWF00
The cauliflower pakora at Goila Buttered Chicken in Fitzrovia, London.

More dramatic was the naan: small, floppy, steaming and possibly microwaved. The pickles were delicious, pink and vibrant and the black dal makhani perfectly edible, but not as deep, sating and wowish as the chain restaurant Dishoom’s, which I have eaten by the vat. I cannot comment on the coriander chutney, as it didn’t arrive.

Goila’s butter chicken is not bad. It is smoky and buttery and rather sparingly portioned – however, I felt no real urge to declare the chef my new spiritual leader. Not over a squidgy naan and a lunch where I balanced my handbag on my knee. Chefs are peculiar animals: some appear on the scene modest and self-effacing, simply hoping that someone will like them; others arrive like a whirlwind, full of hilarious claims, promising earth, wind and fire, delivering very little and not even being there to cook it. The whole thing is really very silly. But then, I put on lipstick and shoes, and rushed to a restaurant, waving cash, because the chef had announced that his butter chicken was a new religion in the planet’s second most populous country. So who is the idiot here? It’s me, isn’t it? Again.

Goila Butter Chicken, 23 Charlotte Street, London W1, 020-3002 0411. Open Tues-Sun, noon-10pm. About £25 a head; £19.50 set meal for one, or £35 for two, all plus drinks and service

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Here’s Why Should You Order Hot Water with Every Restaurant Meal

A very dear friend of mine who spend decades working in the service industry as a waiter used to tell me the one thing that almost all servers loathed. That thing was when someone would order hot tea service. Yeah, we drink iced-tea down here. So, the occasion to bring out the teapot, bags, and accompanying paraphernalia is usually a hassle for most of today's servers.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Gallagher
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Up Restaurant#Best Chicken#Sugar#Saturday Kitchen#Food Drink#Indian#Australian#Goila Butter Chicken
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
GreenwichTime

People are Reselling This McDonald's Menu Item for Hundreds Online. Now It's Coming Back to Menus -- And the Internet is Bracing Itself for the Craze

McDonald’s fans are known to form cult-like followings around limited edition menu items arguably moreso than customers of any other fast-food chain (don’t come for us, Taco Bell fanatics.) With the annual craze that surrounds the St. Patrick’s Day-adjacent release of the Shamrock Shake, to the commotion caused...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Joel Eisenberg

Are Taco Bell and Jack in the Box Tacos Made of Pure Beef?

The answers may surprise you. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Phrases.com, QZ.com, Taco Bell corporate office, Jack in the Box corporate office, BBC.com, Mashed.com, EatThis.com, Your Vegan Journey, and Google.com.
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

236K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy