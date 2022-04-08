ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hot Homes: 5 Denver houses that'll kick off the warm weather starting at $485K

By Gigi Sukin
 3 days ago
It's real estate season once again.

State of play: The average local home price has hit a record $705,812, according to the latest Denver Metro Association of Realtors report.

  • That figure increased by 9.02% last month — a $58,418 spike.

What's next: This already scorching market could continue heating up with the weather.

Check out these five Denver area homes to get you started:

8741 Field Place — $485,000

Why we love it: This ranch home is a gem that comes fully remodeled. Escape to the basement where you'll find a game room complete with billiard table and plenty of space to unwind.

Neighborhood: Arvada

Realtor: Megan Ivy — USAJ Realty

Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,250 square feet

Notable features: Updated kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Private, covered deck and backyard. Attached two-car garage, new furnace and A/C unit. Located blocks away from Standley Lake.

8741 Field Pl. Photo courtesy of USAJ Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9LVD_0f3FqszL00 8741 Field Pl. Photo courtesy of USAJ Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLR43_0f3FqszL00
8741 Field Pl. Photo courtesy of USAJ Realty

1509 E. 31st Ave. — $775,000

Why we love it: This Victorian home combines old world charm — a pitched roof, high ceilings and brick exterior — with modern aesthetics, like the open floor plan.

  • Neighborhood: Whittier
  • Realtor: Tripp Howell — Compass
  • Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,963 square feet
  • Notable features: Oversized bay windows. Walk-in closets and exterior balconies. Large back deck. Less than a mile from the RiNo breweries and restaurants, Curtis and Fuller parks.
1509 E. 31st Ave. Photo: Photo: Jencen Smith/Next Door Photos https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBWHK_0f3FqszL00 1509 E. 31st Ave. Photo: Photo: Jencen Smith/Next Door Photos https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfK1m_0f3FqszL00
1509 E. 31st Ave. Photo: Photo: Jencen Smith/Next Door Photos

2680 S. University Blvd., unit 202B — $795,000

Why we love it: This meticulously renovated townhouse condo has cathedral ceiling dining room which boast a passthrough into the spacious, recessed living room, complete with a wood-burning fireplace, wet bar and access to a private outdoor area.

  • Neighborhood: University Park
  • Realtor: Caleb Cunningham — Madison & Company Properties
  • Specs: 3 beds, 4 baths, 3,242 square feet
  • Notable features: Tiled walkway to breakfast nook with wraparound skylights. Private outdoor space with mature plantings. Attached two-car oversized garage. Easy access to University of Denver, restaurants and bars, shopping, parks, walking trails and light rail station.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211pTy_0f3FqszL00 2680 S. University Blvd. Unit 202B. Photo: Christ Mostek https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvPtA_0f3FqszL00 2680 S. University Blvd. Unit 202B. Photo: Christ Mostek https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuyi1_0f3FqszL00 2680 S. University Blvd. Unit 202B. Photo: Christ Mostek

1430 S. Filbert Way — $975,000

Why we love it: Bask in the mid-century modern interiors inside this Krisana Park residence, and open a glass door to reveal a stunning brick patio and yard ideal for enjoying outdoor dining and warm evenings.

  • Neighborhood: Virginia Village
  • Realtor: Lisa Cook + Lauren Thomson milehimodern
  • Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,643 square feet
  • Notable features: Skylights and clerestory windows with white wood plank ceilings and beams. Modern fireplace in living room. All-white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Dual closets and spa-like, en-suite bath in primary suite. Built-in shelving and flexible space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2dOs_0f3FqszL00 1430 S. Filbert Way. Photo: AT Media/milehimodern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oU4qt_0f3FqszL00 1430 S. Filbert Way. Photo: AT Media/milehimodern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sv8oI_0f3FqszL00 1430 S. Filbert Way. Photo: AT Media/milehimodern

4560 Raleigh St. — $1,300,000

Why we love it: Artful touches and ample upgrades make for a coveted Denver hideaway mere moments from Tennyson Street. The home's seamless indoor-outdoor connectivity takes you through sliding glass doors that open to a lush backyard and a covered balcony.

Neighborhood: Berkeley

Realtor: Ben Clark + Sara LaBram Antonellis — milehimodern

Specs: 3 beds, 4 baths, 2,696 square feet

Notable features: Voice-controlled exterior lighting. Google Nest, Ring and digital keypad for front door. Custom beetle kill wood ceilings, floor-to-ceiling subway tile in kitchen. Vintage wood mantel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sE5G_0f3FqszL00 4560 Raleigh St. Photo: AT Media/milehimodern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLxRX_0f3FqszL00 4560 Raleigh St. Photo: AT Media/milehimodern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVUSg_0f3FqszL00 4560 Raleigh St. Photo: AT Media/milehimodern


