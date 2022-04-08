Morrison allows first pot shop, as Colorado towns vote on big issues
Morrison will permit one retail marijuana shop inside town limits after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question earlier this week.
Why it matters: The shop is expected to land near Red Rocks Amphitheatre — potentially within walking distance to the renowned music venue. The next closest pot shop is about 7 miles away in Golden, according to Weedmaps.
What they're saying: "I really was surprised that the ballot measure passed," town manager Kara Winters told Axios Denver.
The big picture: 100 municipalities voted on a variety of local issues and candidates this week. The highlights:
- Four rural towns — Burlington, Hooper, Ignacio and La Veta — all rejected retail pot shops.
- In Glendale, voters approved an additional marijuana sales tax of 1.85%, on top of the current 3.75%, starting Aug. 1.
What to watch: In two mountain towns, voters tackled ballot measures on housing costs.
- Frisco approved a 5% increase in the excise tax on short-term rentals , pushing the rate to 15.725%. Revenue will go toward affordable housing projects
- A voter-led amendment to charge short-term rental owners $150 a month for each bedroom narrowly won in Pagosa Springs. The money will go toward creating housing for low-income workers.
Comments / 1