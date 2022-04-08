Morrison allows first pot shop, as Colorado towns vote on big issues

Morrison will permit one retail marijuana shop inside town limits after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question earlier this week.

Why it matters: The shop is expected to land near Red Rocks Amphitheatre — potentially within walking distance to the renowned music venue. The next closest pot shop is about 7 miles away in Golden, according to Weedmaps.

What they're saying: "I really was surprised that the ballot measure passed," town manager Kara Winters told Axios Denver.

The big picture: 100 municipalities voted on a variety of local issues and candidates this week. The highlights:

Four rural towns — Burlington, Hooper, Ignacio and La Veta — all rejected retail pot shops.

In Glendale, voters approved an additional marijuana sales tax of 1.85%, on top of the current 3.75%, starting Aug. 1.

What to watch: In two mountain towns, voters tackled ballot measures on housing costs.