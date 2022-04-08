ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to celebrate Opening Day weekend in Denver outside Coors Field

By Alayna Alvarez
 3 days ago
For those looking for some fun beyond Coors Field, here are five spots to don your purple and celebrate the start of baseball season:

What to do: The Downtown Denver Partnership is hosting an Opening Day block party from noon to 2pm Friday at Skyline Park, featuring food, live music, local artists, games and more.

📺 Watch the game from a 66-foot LED screen at McGregor Square , where you can score drink specials and food deals all weekend.

🍻 Hit the patio of Denver Union Station's Terminal Bar before Friday's game for a live DJ set, beer from Tivoli Brewing and plenty of games, including giant Jenga and corn hole.

🎟️ Avanti F&B is opening early at 10am Friday and at 12:30pm will offer a chance to win two tickets to see the opening game.

💙 Head to Tom's Watch Bar , the official sports bar of the Colorado Rockies, for a meet-and-greet with mascot Dinger from 3-4pm this Saturday.

