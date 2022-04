Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Friends with waves and curls, you probably know the hassle of finding a gel that offers enough hold without weighing down the strands or making them feel stiff. It's a quest not for the faint of heart, as it can take rounds of testing to find a styler that works best for your individual texture. If you've hit a standstill, might we suggest a jar of flaxseed gel?

