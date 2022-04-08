Hogan Commemorates Maryland Partnership With Estonia, Bosnia And Herzegovina

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is donating 50 portable ventilators to the Paul Chester Children’s Hope Foundation, a nonprofit helping to treat children and adults who have been wounded during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday. “The State of Maryland continues to stand in solidarity with President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine,” said Hogan. “We are proud to make this donation to help save lives and aid the Ukrainains in the fight against Russian aggression.” The portable ventilators are scheduled to be shipped out of the US today and should arrive at hospitals in Ukraine later this week, Hogan’s office said. “Contributing medical equipment to help treat wounded Ukrainians in this great time of need is the least we can do,” said Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader. On its website, the Paul Chester Children’s Hope Foundation said it is working with aid Polish aid organizations and the he Ministry of Health in Lviv, a city 40 miles from the Polish border. Dr. William Chester, a co-founder of the foundation, said the ventilators will “save lives during and after this terrible, senseless crisis.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO