Hogan Commemorates Maryland Partnership With Estonia, Bosnia And Herzegovina

By Governor Larry Hogan
Bay Net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan today commemorated Maryland’s long-standing security partnerships with Estonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to the people of Ukraine at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown. “In recent weeks, we have again been reminded of exactly why...

thebaynet.com

SFGate

Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Kelly Schulz on Tuesday to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed the former state lawmaker who led two different departments in his administration during an event in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Will Send 50 Ventilators To Nonprofit Treating Patients In Ukraine, Hogan Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is donating 50 portable ventilators to the Paul Chester Children’s Hope Foundation, a nonprofit helping to treat children and adults who have been wounded during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday. “The State of Maryland continues to stand in solidarity with President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine,” said Hogan. “We are proud to make this donation to help save lives and aid the Ukrainains in the fight against Russian aggression.” The portable ventilators are scheduled to be shipped out of the US today and should arrive at hospitals in Ukraine later this week, Hogan’s office said. “Contributing medical equipment to help treat wounded Ukrainians in this great time of need is the least we can do,” said Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader. On its website, the Paul Chester Children’s Hope Foundation said it is working with aid Polish aid organizations and the he Ministry of Health in Lviv, a city 40 miles from the Polish border. Dr. William Chester, a co-founder of the foundation, said the ventilators will “save lives during and after this terrible, senseless crisis.”
UPI News

Britain sanctions 2 Bosnian-Serb politicians over stoking secession

April 12 (UPI) -- Britain has sanctioned two high-ranking Bosnian-Serb politicians on accusations that their actions to stoke secession undermine the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina and threaten to undo more than a quarter century of peace in the Western Balkans. Milorad Dodik, a member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person...
KRMG

Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Corpses are now “carpeted through the streets” of Mariupol after Russian troops killed more than 10,000 civilians over the past six weeks in their unsuccessful fight to capture the strategic southern port, the mayor said, while Western powers warned a convoy was on the move for a suspected Russian assault in Ukraine's east.
