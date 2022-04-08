The One Herbal Tea You Should Be Sipping Before Bed To Calm Your Nerves And Fall Asleep Faster

Did you know that almost half of all Americans report feeling sleepy during the day, according to The Sleep Foundation ? Our bodies need sleep, but many of us hardly get enough of it. Consistently poor sleep has been linked to increased risk of things like diabetes, high blood pressure, and stroke. For this reason, it’s essential to prioritize nighttime routines that allow you to efficiently unwind, so you can get asleep, stay asleep, and wake up well rested.

According to Gabriel Sher, a board-certified acupuncturist and herbalist, one thing that can disrupt your sleep is your anxiety levels. “Anxiety is a heart qi, or energy, and heart blood deficiency. When someone has a lot of anxiety, your heart organ system becomes taxed and stagnant which may lead to anxiety, overthinking, over analyzing, and excessive dreams. This causes one to wake up or overthink in the middle of the night which in turn affects sleep.” He explains. Anxiety and its symptoms look different for everyone, but if you’ve suffered from anxiety at one point or another, you have probably found yourself laying in bed at night while tossing, turning, and ruminating over the day to come.



This is why addressing your anxiety is an essential component of getting good quality sleep. Having a routine is one thing that can help—everything from the temperature you set your bedroom, to the activities you do before bed, can all make a difference. One thing that can also help you relax at night is having a warm cup of tea. “The practice of tea drinking dates back thousands of years and is an integral part of the holistic lifestyle practiced in Traditional Chinese Medicine,” Sher says, “There are several different teas that can help you relax before bed and get to sleep. In TCM, we particularly focus on herbal teas including chamomile and peppermint teas, which are great teas to drink before bed.”

However, the herbal tea that Sher finds to be especially beneficial for your bedtime ritual is safflower, which helps nourish the blood. “In Chinese medicine, nourishing the heart keeps us grounded and in turn helps us get better sleep.” He explains. Drinking safflower tea at night is one way you can unwind at night and prepare your brain and heart for sleep.



Besides this, Sher has other recommendations for creating a sleep-friendly bedtime routine. “Doing things that are relaxing such as having a cup of tea, reading a book, meditating, practicing deep breathing, taking a bath, and staying away from anything that stimulates your system will improve your sleep hygiene,” He says.



In our society work and productivity often take priority over rest and relaxation. But it’s important to remember that you can’t pour from an empty cup. If you don’t get good quality rest, you can’t feel and do your best during the day. Having routines at night can help you prepare for rest and can make it easier to effectively shut your brain off. Drinking herbal tea at night, especially safflower tea, can be especially effective for relaxing before bed, so you can get asleep and stay asleep.