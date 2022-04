The Schuyler County Historical Society will be holding an open house and talk at the Historic Lawrence Chapel. Schuyler County Historian Gary Emerson will tell the story of the Lawrence family who were some the region’s earliest settlers. The chapel currently remains available for public use between May 1st and October 15th. The gathering will be followed by a barbecue at the Bucket Bar and Grill in Odessa and serve as the society’s annual membership meeting. For those interested in attending, we have contact info for reservations up on our website.

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO