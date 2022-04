GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The trial of four men suspected of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got off to a slow start this week when an “essential participant” tested positive for COVID-19. When testimony began Thursday, March 17, two of the prosecution’s critical witnesses – an undercover FBI agent and an informant – recounted potentially damaging statements by the defendants.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 23 DAYS AGO