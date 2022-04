Flashlights do more than brighten up a dark room. Here are some brilliant flashlight tips and tricks that just might surprise you. Doesn’t it drive you nuts when you drop a small part on the floor and can’t find it? Here’s help. Lay a flashlight on the floor and slowly turn the light in a circle so it just skims the floor surface. The shadow cast by the lost part will help you spot it. — Gary Stewart.

