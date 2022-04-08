ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ravnsborg accused of delaying lawsuit on election measure

By The Associated Press, Argus Leader
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzgBi_0f3Fp4LP00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two South Dakota men seeking to remove a proposed constitutional amendment from the primary ballot say the state is intentionally delaying the case so it can be decided in a sparsely held election.

David Owen and Jim Holbeck said the state is illegally refusing to accept service on their amendment complaint, a procedural move that allows the suit to move forward.

WATCH: Traffic stops involving AG Ravnsborg

They blame Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who is representing defendant Steve Barnett, the secretary of state who also serves as South Dakota’s chief election officer.

Owen and Holbeck say Ravnsborg has yet to accept service, which they provided by certified mail as allowed by law.

Members of Ravnsborg’s office said they would only accept personal service and planned to outline its position further in a court filing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

‘True dictator fashion’: Tribal leader slams CRT ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chairman Harold Frazier of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe issued a statement Thursday morning on Governor Kristi Noem’s executive order banning CRT in South Dakota K-12 classrooms. “The Governor of the state of South Dakota has made it clear that the United States...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Democrats introduce bill to delay election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic Senators are all throwing their support behind a bill that would change this year’s primary date. As the Ohio Redistricting Commission grapples with drawing a fourth set of legislative maps to determine statehouse districts, Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) co-sponsored Senate Bill 316 to change the primary date from […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Owen
Person
Jason Ravnsborg
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Constitutional Amendment#Ap#Ag#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy