You might not ever psychically have the opportunity to travel around the moon but that doesn’t mean your name can’t. Artemis 1 is preparing for its interstellar journey. The launch will not only be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term presence on the moon, but it is also the first uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System and the Orion Spacecraft.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 18 DAYS AGO