ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Wash U’s ThurtenE Carnival starts today

By Monica Ryan, Ala Errebhi
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXIXz_0f3FoLnm00

ST. LOUIS – Washington University’s annual ThurtenE Carnival starts Friday.

It is the largest student-run carnival in the United States. It’s also the oldest dating back to 1907. The carnival is in the parking lots of the Recreation Center and Simon Hall across from Francis Field.

Top story – Homicide investigation: Body of missing St. Louis mom found

ThurtenE Carnival brings students and the community together for a few days of fun. The fair runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and then from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

Missing Jefferson County man’s body found in the Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police have been searching for Delbert Kinsey of Lonedell for months. A body found in the Big River has been identified as the 56-year-old man by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation. Kinsey left home […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Lotto winner: Someone in Missouri won $1,000 a week for life

O’FALLON, Mo. – Someone will be getting $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after claiming the second prize in the Missouri Lottery’s Cash4Life game. The winning ticket was sold at the Schnucks on Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn for the February 18 drawing. […]
O'FALLON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Carnival#Washington University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Deidre Pujols reveals surgery for brain tumor

ST. LOUIS–Deidre Pujols, the wife of St. Louis Cardinal slugger Albert Pujols, announced on Instagram that she was undergoing brain surgery Wednesday for a tumor first discovered last fall. The surgery comes on the same day that Albert Pujols made his spring training debut with the team after signing as a free agent on Monday. […]
MLB
FOX 2

FOX 2

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy