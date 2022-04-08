Germany plans more than 100 bln euros of aid for companies - document

BERLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - Germany plans more than 100 billion euros ($108.8 billion) worth of aid for companies hit by fallout from the war in Ukraine, according to a document from the finance and economy ministries seen by Reuters on Friday.

The government will offer around 7 billion euros worth of loans to companies hit by the effects of the war in Ukraine via state development bank KfW, the document showed.

In addition, it will guarantee loans of up to 100 billion euros to safeguard their liquidity during energy price spikes, it said.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner said earlier that he would announce on Friday details about further aid for companies to cope with the impact of the war in Ukraine on their business. ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket and Christian Kraemer; Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Paul Carrel)