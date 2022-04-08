ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sacramento, CA

Land Park couple is the host of a new HGTV show | Top 10

abc10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHGTV show Mash-Up Our Home features Sacramento...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Fisherman’s Wharf Landmark Alioto’s Restaurant Closes Permanently

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Alioto’s restaurant and crab stand, a Fisherman’s Wharf staple for nearly a century, is closing for good. The landmark Sicilian seafood restaurant first started out as a fish stand in 1925, later moving to stand number 8 on Taylor Street at Pier 45. Alioto’s Restaurant and crab stand (No. 8) at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco. (CBS) In the 1930s business was booming and it became the first building on the wharf to sell fresh Dungeness crab and shrimp cocktails. The restaurant went on to serve soldiers during World War II and it survived a fire in the 1950s. However it couldn’t survive COVID-19 lockdowns. The restaurant served traditional Sicilian seafood meals and clam chowder until it first closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
West Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
City
Valencia, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Deadline

HGTV President Jane Latman Takes Over Food Network As Courtney White Exits To Launch New Prodco

Click here to read the full article. HGTV veteran Jane Latman will be taking the helm of Food Network, expanding her responsibilities as President, HGTV and Streaming Home Content. The move comes as current Food Network President Courtney White departs to launch a new production company, Butternut Films, and as parent company Discovery prepares for the merger with WarnerMedia, which is expected to close in April. Latman begins her expanded role on April 30, and will continue to report to Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer, Discovery, Inc. Discovery’s HGTV and Food Network are two of the most valuable brands in...
TV & VIDEOS
KCRA.com

'No place to go': Houseboat fire on Sacramento River leaves family without home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In less than 10 minutes a family living in a houseboat on the Sacramento River lost their home to a fire. "We have no place to live, no place to go," Patrick Noone said. "We have to pay out of pocket to go find a place to put ourselves. I have to provide for my family somehow and I can't even work now with having to do all of that."
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy