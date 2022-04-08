Land Park couple is the host of a new HGTV show | Top 10

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Alioto’s restaurant and crab stand, a Fisherman’s Wharf staple for nearly a century, is closing for good. The landmark Sicilian seafood restaurant first started out as a fish stand in 1925, later moving to stand number 8 on Taylor Street at Pier 45. Alioto’s Restaurant and crab stand (No. 8) at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco. (CBS) In the 1930s business was booming and it became the first building on the wharf to sell fresh Dungeness crab and shrimp cocktails. The restaurant went on to serve soldiers during World War II and it survived a fire in the 1950s. However it couldn’t survive COVID-19 lockdowns. The restaurant served traditional Sicilian seafood meals and clam chowder until it first closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO