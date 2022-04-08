Mississippi siblings take third place in ‘America’s Largest Dessert Festival’

Many locally know the great taste of Rolling ‘N’ the Dough’s edible raw cookie dough, and apparently the judges in the self-proclaimed “largest dessert festival and competition in America” think so too.

On Saturday, Rolling ‘N’ the Dough founder Hannah Hinkle and her brother and sous chef Nathan partook in Dessert Wars in Atlanta, Georgia, where they competed against 50 to 60 other dessert vendors from all across the country for the title of “Dessert Champion.”

To Hinkle’s surprise, their sweet and salty “Nine Months” cookie dough and iced coffee earned them third place in the judge’s choice part of the competition.

“We were going just to have fun, even if we don’t win,” Hinkle said. “We were absolutely shocked that we placed. We were so excited.”

The family-owned Rolling ‘N’ the Dough once occupied a shop on Franklin Street in Natchez but is now in the market for a new location. In the meantime, Hinkle has kept busy still preparing her cookie dough and other treats for online orders and events, festivals and gatherings.

Hinkle said she filled out an application to enter the Dessert Wars competition on a whim and shortly after was called for an interview.

“I had been selected out of over 1,000 applicants,” she said.

She and her brother prepared enough portions to feed 1,000 people, plus 10 helpings specially plated for the judges who are foodies themselves and some who’ve competed in food competitions themselves on the Food Network. Her prize-winning “Nine Months” recipe was inspired and specially created for her first customers in her Natchez shop, who happened to be mostly pregnant women who were pleased they could eat the cookie dough because it doesn’t contain eggs.

It’s packed with “all the sweet and salty things they crave,” she said, including homemade toffee popcorn, chocolate, gram cracker and pretzel.

There were close to 2,000 or more people packed into the gigantic Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta on Saturday with food vendors scattered everywhere and a DJ off to one side, she said.

Some of the other vendors set up their tables with decorations inspired by their storefronts.

“The best part was getting to meet so many people who share the same passion,” Hinkle said. “We had a great time talking with everyone who was attending. It was fun to go out and represent Natchez.”

While Rolling ‘N’ the Dough is currently looking for a new physical location, Hinkle’s treats can be found Saturdays at the Downtown Natchez Farmer’s Market and different events held throughout the year. Her customers can also order and have their favorite flavors shipped to them. Hinkle said to follow Rolling ‘N’ the Dough on Facebook and Instagram for updates on when and where they will be and message her for more information.

