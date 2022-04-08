ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wordle 293: Hints for today’s word puzzle (4/8/22)

By Deb Kiner
 3 days ago
Wordle 293 is easy - a great way to start a Friday. Although it could be that PennLive just got lucky when the word we usually start with had four of the five letters. Wordle is a daily word game owned by the New York Times. Players get six tries to...

