ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A Rage in Harlem by Chester Himes audiobook review – vintage crooks and conmen

By Fiona Sturges
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGbab_0f3FnlWL00
Rip-roaring narration … Samuel L Jackson.

Originally published under the title For Love of Imabelle, this 1957 novel from Chester Himes opens with Jackson, a gullible undertaker’s assistant, sinking his life savings into a transparently dodgy scam that claims to convert $10 bills into hundreds. After he is left broke, he decides to “borrow” some money from his boss in an attempt to claw back his losses at the craps table, and loses that too.

Sign up to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind the scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest features, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights.

Samuel L Jackson delivers a rip-roaring narration of Himes’s grimly comic, fast-paced and intermittently blood-spattered novel set in Harlem, described as “a city of black people who are convulsed in a desperate living, like the voracious churning of millions of hungry cannibal fish. Blind mouths eating their own guts. Stick in a hand and draw back a nub.” The actor breathes vivid life into the book’s lineup of crooks, con artists, pimps and ne’er-do-wells. There’s Goldy, the protagonist’s twin, who masquerades as the saintly Sister Gabriel and lives off the charitable donations dispensed by church-goers, while his girlfriend, Imabelle, may or may not be up to no good. Meanwhile, the nicknames of no-nonsense detectives “Coffin” Ed Johnson and “Grave Digger” Jones give a sense of their style of law enforcement.

This is the duo’s first appearance in what became the Harlem Detective series (other books include The Real Cool Killers, Cotton Comes to Harlem and Blind Man With a Pistol). The series brought Himes the commercial success that had long eluded him and sealed his legacy as one of the great crime writers of his generation.

A Rage in Harlem is available on Penguin Audio, 5hr 26min.

Further listening

Anna Bailey, Penguin Audio, 10hr 3min

This gripping thriller sees a Colorado teenager going missing after a party in the woods, prompting her best friend, Emma, to investigate. Natalie Simpson narrates.

Nikesh Shukla, Bluebird, 8hr 12min

Shukla’s funny and poignant reflection on race, addressed to his young daughter, is read by the actor Himesh Patel.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Lamplighters by Emma Stonex audiobook review – a spooky psychological mystery

Inspired by the case of the lighthouse keepers who vanished from their posts in the Outer Hebrides in 1900, Emma Stonex’s gripping and evocative novel is at once a locked-room mystery, a horror story and a complex psychological thriller. It opens on New Year’s Eve in 1972 as a relief crew prepares to deliver supplies by boat to The Maiden Rock, a Victorian lighthouse and “stoic bastion of seafarers’ safety” 15 nautical miles off the coast of Land’s End in Cornwall. But on arriving they find the doors are locked from the inside, the clocks have stopped at a quarter to nine and the logbook records a storm that seemingly never happened. Furthermore, the three keepers are nowhere to be found. Could they have been swept out to sea? Did they fake their own deaths? Or are more otherworldly forces at work?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Chester Himes
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Audiobook#Black People#Rage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Jay-Z and Beyoncé crossing a picket line to party shows how shallow celebrity activism really is

Much of the energy that erupted after the murder of George Floyd seems to have been hijacked by a brand of “antiracism” overconcerned with microaggressions, with representation in film and media, and with interpersonal relationships. It’s a framework that largely ignores economic inequality, or the potential for strategic, organised struggle. Instead, the emphasis is placed on the insistence that if we just make white people nicer and encourage them to do better through a combination of demanding, begging or cajoling – all the while obsessively documenting a catalogue of personal privileges between individuals based purely on whether they are “white”, “black” or “brown” – that we are “doing the work”.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

236K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy