ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida schools plan summer classes to attack ‘COVID slide’

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7OHr_0f3Fnjkt00
MarQuav'is Hamilton transports a cart of learning materials for Woodmont Charter School's summer program in 2020. Many schools have turned to summer lessons to help students overcome losses stemming from pandemic-related learning struggles. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

The big story: Schools across Florida continue to seek ways to help students catch up from learning time lost during the pandemic to quarantines, glitchy distance learning and assorted other absences.

Several are planning to use federal relief funds to cover much of the cost of combating the “COVID slide.” And summer classes are becoming a key way of tackling the task.

The Marion County school district, for instance, plans to hire about 2,400 employees to offer courses to more than 6,000 students who either have fallen behind, or want to work ahead. Key to the approach, though, is ensuring that parents know about it and get their kids to attend.

“Those first round of invitations are truly generated by what our data is telling us,” said Jennifer Beck, the district’s director of elementary curriculum.

for more details.

Hot topics

Gender politics: The House sponsor of Florida’s new law on school gender identity and sexual orientation lessons says his effort generated thousands of dollars in contributions from around the nation, Florida Politics reports. • A Hillsborough County family is among those suing the state over the new law, WTVT reports. • The Leon County school district released a new guide on addressing LGBTQ student issues, Tallahassee Reports reports. • Alabama is the latest state to adopt similar legislation, AL.com reports. • Chicago joined New York City in touting itself as a place to go to escape the law, the Chicago Tribune reports. • For an interesting take on the legislation, with plenty of references to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney, check out this hourlong speech (video) by conservative think tanker Christopher Rufo.

Achievement gaps: The Miami-Dade County School Board called for action a year ago after learning of widening achievement gaps among student groups. The work has yet to begin, the Miami Herald reports.

Student violence: The president of Alachua County’s teachers union said employees are quitting because they fear for their safety, WGFL reports. She said she had 44 documented reports of violent attacks.

Book challenges: Some Brevard County schools removed titles from their shelves after a challenge by members of Moms for Liberty, Florida Today reports. (Subscription required)

Other school news

The Duval County school district is looking into relocating its administrative offices. More than a dozen bids came in for the current site, the Florida Times-Union reports.

The Citrus County School Board has been talking for a year about hiring athletic trainers for all high schools. The board is getting ready for formal action, the Citrus County Chronicle reports.

Field trips are back. Teachers at two elementary schools serving The Villages tried to find virtual options during the height of the pandemic, but found those weren’t the same, The Villages Daily Sun reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6I5S_0f3Fnjkt00

Residents of a St. Johns County neighborhood are upset about a proposed revision to school attendance zones. They’ve collected hundreds of signatures in opposition, WJXT reports.

A student at a Broward County school was found unconscious after a school brawl. Her mother is demanding stiffer consequences for the students who attacked the girl, WSVN reports.

From the police blotter ... A former Hillsborough County teacher was rearrested after another student came forward to accuse him of molestation. • An Osceola County high school employee was arrested on allegations he slammed a student to the ground after the student used a racial slur in a classroom, WKMG reports.

Don’t miss a story. Here’s a link to yesterday’s roundup.

Before you go ... It’s the first new Pink Floyd music in nearly 30 years!

• • •

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jennifer Beck
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Covid#High School#School Board#House#Wtvt#Lgbtq#Tallahassee Reports#The Chicago Tribune
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
Upworthy

Teacher maliciously complies with 'Don't Say Gay' bill, to use they/them pronouns for all kids

One teacher has vowed not to use any form of gendered language in classrooms, sending those who championed Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill into a tizzy. While the people who wrote the bill prohibited the use of sexual orientation or gendered language in the classroom, it seems they didn't consider that also includes any reference to straight, cisgender people, reported God.DailyDot. It's no secret that Republican politicians have been complaining about the use of inclusive language in classrooms, and advocates accused the bill of targeting the LGBTQ community. A teacher has now shared a guide that maliciously complies with the law and it's already upsetting the people who celebrated the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy