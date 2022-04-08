Florida schools plan summer classes to attack ‘COVID slide’

MarQuav'is Hamilton transports a cart of learning materials for Woodmont Charter School's summer program in 2020. Many schools have turned to summer lessons to help students overcome losses stemming from pandemic-related learning struggles. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

The big story: Schools across Florida continue to seek ways to help students catch up from learning time lost during the pandemic to quarantines, glitchy distance learning and assorted other absences.

Several are planning to use federal relief funds to cover much of the cost of combating the “COVID slide.” And summer classes are becoming a key way of tackling the task.

The Marion County school district, for instance, plans to hire about 2,400 employees to offer courses to more than 6,000 students who either have fallen behind, or want to work ahead. Key to the approach, though, is ensuring that parents know about it and get their kids to attend.

“Those first round of invitations are truly generated by what our data is telling us,” said Jennifer Beck, the district’s director of elementary curriculum.

Hot topics

Gender politics: The House sponsor of Florida’s new law on school gender identity and sexual orientation lessons says his effort generated thousands of dollars in contributions from around the nation, Florida Politics reports. • A Hillsborough County family is among those suing the state over the new law, WTVT reports. • The Leon County school district released a new guide on addressing LGBTQ student issues, Tallahassee Reports reports. • Alabama is the latest state to adopt similar legislation, AL.com reports. • Chicago joined New York City in touting itself as a place to go to escape the law, the Chicago Tribune reports. • For an interesting take on the legislation, with plenty of references to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney, check out this hourlong speech (video) by conservative think tanker Christopher Rufo.

Achievement gaps: The Miami-Dade County School Board called for action a year ago after learning of widening achievement gaps among student groups. The work has yet to begin, the Miami Herald reports.

Student violence: The president of Alachua County’s teachers union said employees are quitting because they fear for their safety, WGFL reports. She said she had 44 documented reports of violent attacks.

Book challenges: Some Brevard County schools removed titles from their shelves after a challenge by members of Moms for Liberty, Florida Today reports. (Subscription required)

Other school news

The Duval County school district is looking into relocating its administrative offices. More than a dozen bids came in for the current site, the Florida Times-Union reports.

The Citrus County School Board has been talking for a year about hiring athletic trainers for all high schools. The board is getting ready for formal action, the Citrus County Chronicle reports.

Field trips are back. Teachers at two elementary schools serving The Villages tried to find virtual options during the height of the pandemic, but found those weren’t the same, The Villages Daily Sun reports.

Residents of a St. Johns County neighborhood are upset about a proposed revision to school attendance zones. They’ve collected hundreds of signatures in opposition, WJXT reports.

A student at a Broward County school was found unconscious after a school brawl. Her mother is demanding stiffer consequences for the students who attacked the girl, WSVN reports.

From the police blotter ... A former Hillsborough County teacher was rearrested after another student came forward to accuse him of molestation. • An Osceola County high school employee was arrested on allegations he slammed a student to the ground after the student used a racial slur in a classroom, WKMG reports.

