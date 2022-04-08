ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater’s MarineMax acquires French superyacht management firm

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZEtY_0f3FneLG00
French superyacht management company SYM announced in February it was assuming management of the 131-foot superyacht Anya. Clearwater's MarineMax announced this week it was purchasing SYM for an undisclosed sum, expanding its superyacht services and global footprint. [ SYM ]

MarineMax is expanding its superyacht business, and is crossing the Atlantic to do so.

The Clearwater boat retail giant announced this week that it has acquired French firm Superyacht Management, S.A.R.L., better known as SYM, through its Northrop & Johnston subsidiary.

The move will expand the reach and offerings of Northrop & Johnson, a superyacht services firm acquired by MarineMax in 2020. SYM offers an array of services for superyachts from around the world, from management to chartering to build-outs and renovations. And it gives MarineMax an even bigger worldwide footprint.

“The addition of SYM complements MarineMax’s ongoing diversification into a higher margin and global business,” CEO and president Brett McGill said in a statement. “By adding SYM, the company strengthens its commitment to providing exceptional customer service experiences across all superyacht service offerings, including buying, selling, insuring, building, crewing, and chartering.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. MarineMax said it expects the SYM acquisition to produce earnings growth in its first year.

Amid record revenues the last few years, MarineMax has made a number of acquisitions, including Largo’s Intrepid Powerboats last fall. For its most recent fiscal quarter, ending in December, MarineMax reported revenues of $472.7 million, almost equaling its entire yearly revenue from 2011. Last year, the company reported annual revenues of more than $2 billion.

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Democrats forgot their obligation to win | Column

When voters are dissatisfied with the state of things, they punish the party in power, and Democrats seem poised for a thumping. This may be bad news for the health of democracy, but it is understandable as a matter of electoral politics because Democrats have forgotten what they grasped in 2020 when they united behind Joe Biden: the overriding obligation to win. That’s right — not to pass generational reforms, not to save the planet, but just to govern in a fashion that prevents the QAnon-indulging, Putin-friendly, truth-optional, insurrectionist party from returning to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tampa Bay Times

Man found dead in St. Petersburg, with injuries undetermined, police say

St. Petersburg police found a man dead Sunday morning after responding to a report of somebody bleeding, the agency said. Officers responded to Melrose Avenue, west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street S, at 7:15 a.m., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The man they found dead there has not been identified, nor, police said, has “the nature of his trauma.” His injuries were not described.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

