Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Jakes Rescue Ranch on April 8

In this week's Paws & Pals, Jakes Rescue Ranch presented seven dogs looking for their 'furever' homes.

Introducing Reddish: This 6-year-old Pekingese is loving and loyal! She'll follow you everywhere!

Frazier is a 7-year-old Yorkie. This little 8 pounder has a lot of love to give. She is a super snuggler who just wants to be held!

Grimes is a sweet 6-year-old Shihtzu. Grimes is calm and friendly with all!

Wally is a 2-year-old Bernadoodle. Wally gets along great with other dogs but is looking for a home with no children and a single adult that will continue his training!

Miss Burks is a 2-year-old Schnauzer-Shihtzu mix. She is hypoallergenic and house trained. She's great with all animals and people! She is looking for a family that will give her lots of love and attention.

Thibs is a 10-month-old Golden Doodle. Thibs needs to continue his training and would be best in a home with no children.

McBride is a 5-month-old Standard Poodle. She's shy at first but after five minutes - she will become your best friend!