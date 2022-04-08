ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shining Vale (Season 1 Episode 7) “Impertinent Questions”, Courteney Cox, trailer, release date

By Jessie Mendoza
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePat’s pact with Rosemary breathes new life into her career and her marriage; a new house tea gets out of hand, and Pat realizes the deal isn’t what she expected. Startattle.com – Shining Vale | Starz. Network: Starz. Episode title: “Impertinent Questions”. Release date: April...

