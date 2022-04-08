ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Meet Brooks: 2 the Rescue

wfmynews2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooks is a nine-month-old Chihuahua who...

www.wfmynews2.com

94.9 HOM

Meet Bat Puppy Benny, a Rescue, Now With the New Hampshire Fisher Cats

TOO CUTE! I cannot wait to watch Bat Puppy Benny run out onto the field, pick up a bat, and run back to the dugout. Benny is the four-legged fluffy best friend for all of us baseball fans, as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats officially welcome him. Check out this video of the announcement after we got to vote between the names Benny, Casey, and Tucker. I personally voted for Benny.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was found tied to a gate with a terrible note from its owners

Kilo, the abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is assumed to be six years old. He was found tied to the front gates of Dogs Trust Merseyside in Huyton on a busy road with his food and water bowls. The handwritten letter with him stated his name and a message from his owners that they can no longer cope with him.
ANIMALS
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
country1037fm.com

Authorities On The North Carolina Coast Are Begging Tourists To Stop This

My husband and I were walking Winnie on the beach a couple of weeks ago. You know, not really paying attention to where we were placing our feet and wham, I ended up at the bottom of some little kids hole they had been digging in the sand. He was just a little fella and looked horrified when I stumbled in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC30 Fresno

Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize on first ticket she ever bought

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- UNCW student won a nice 19th birthday gift after buying her first lottery ticket: $100,000. Laniah Ashley, a freshman at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, was back home in Clinton for spring break. While out with her grandparents for Chinese food on her birthday Wednesday, she bought a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery says on its website.
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
ohmymag.co.uk

These owners abandoned their dog for this unusual reason

A dog was abandoned at a local shelter in North Carolina for a bizarre reason. The owners thought their dog was gay, so they abandoned him. Fezco is a dog of an unknown breed and is estimated to be around 4 or 5-years-old. He was abandoned at the Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle, North Carolina.
PETS
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in Blue Ridge Parkway crash

BLOWING ROCK, N.C (WGHP) — A man died in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Thursday, April 7. According to the National Park Service. Dispatchers got a report of a crash near milepost 290 on the parkway. Rangers and local rescue crews came to the area and found Jonathan Gabriel Reyes Medrano, 22, […]
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Chris Young

3 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Owner ‘devastated’ after North Carolina deputy shoots dog

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A family’s dog is trying to recover after being shot in Randolph County.  Larry and Kimberly Freeman told FOX8 a Randolph County sheriff’s deputy is the one who pulled the trigger.  “He’s a dog,” said Kimberly Freeman, the owner. “He does not truly understand what he did wrong.”  It may take the […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

