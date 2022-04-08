ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Supply, OK

Oklahoma town told to evacuate because of wildfires

By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

FORT SUPPLY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An entire town was told to evacuate as a wall of fast-moving flames came dangerously close. Now, people in Fort Supply are breathing a sigh of relief, all thanks to the heroic firefighters who saved countless homes.

“I bet there was probably 150, 200 firefighters out here. Plus, county hands and just local farmers, ranchers bringing water,” said Buffalo Fire Chief Steve Wilson.

“It’s overwhelming because those guys put their lives up to save our, you know, livelihood,” said Jane Ricord, whose home was almost destroyed by the flames.

Ft. Supply residents asked to evacuate due to wildfire

Forty different fire departments from neighboring counties and states homed in on a massive fire near Fort Supply Thursday afternoon. The destruction spanned about 2,000 acres.

“We got the call that the fire was coming and was real close to the house. We would probably lose it,” said Ricord.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5DDz_0f3Flzhh00
The Panhandle. Photo from KFOR.

Some of Ricord’s land was destroyed by the North Canadian fire. She was out of town when she got the call that her home was in the line of fire.

“I had a cousin that was here. He got on the skid steer. Kept the ground worked up, kept water going on the fire and stuff. And he pretty much stopped [the fire] right here,” she said.

Wilson said the big problems were the canyons and cedar trees.

“They’ll just explode and they can throw fire and ash for miles,” said Wilson.

The panhandle’s landscape is made of rocky terrain, which meant the firefighters had a hard time getting in to attack the flames. That’s why they had to attack the blaze from the sky.

Helicopters, provided by the forestry service, dumped 800 gallons onto the hot spots.

1 person homeless after housefire that sparked several grassfires

However, the canyons proved to be a curse and a blessing, by containing the fire and helping save the small town of Fort Supply, where residents were told to evacuate earlier in the day.

“If they did cross the canyon, we would have been in trouble,” said Wilson.

The fire was contained around 2:30 p.m., but Wilson said the story would’ve ended differently a decade ago.

“Ten years ago, this would have ran and ran and ran. We would have never caught it. But with the crews, with the equipment, with the support, we can stop it,” he said.

Ricord’s just thankful everyone is safe.

“Animals are all accounted for,” said Ricord. “If the rain comes, we’re going to have a green pasture.”

The fire chief said they will be out all night watching for hot spots. They’ll have to keep a close eye on the entire area for about a week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Supply, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Buffalo, OK
Fort Supply, OK
Government
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Helicopters#Dangerously Close#Buffalo Fire#North Canadian
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Homeless
KOCO

1 killed in rig accident in Blackwell, officials say

BLACKWELL, Okla. — According to authorities, one person was killed and one person was injured after an oil rig accident in Blackwell. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, officials responded to a rig accident in Blackwell. According to authorities, one person was killed. KOCO 5 will provide details as...
BLACKWELL, OK
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
KFOR

KFOR

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy