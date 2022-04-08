ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

OVI checkpoint to happen in Mahoning County

By Michael Reiner
 3 days ago

BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with multiple agencies announced Friday, that an OVI checkpoint will be held at night.

OSP said this will be from 10 p.m. until midnight Friday night on South Avenue in Mahoning County.

Driver arrested after car went up guyed wire in Boardman

The OVI checkpoint is planned to stop impaired drivers and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, troopers say to designate a sober driver or make other travel arraignments before you drink.

