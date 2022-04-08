ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelenskyy to appear on 60 Minutes this Sunday

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells Scott...

Language translation is more art than science. Different translators have varied opinions of words and their meaning. For our interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we used the services of three, independent, interpreters of the Ukrainian language. The first translation occurred in the moment, simultaneously, during the interview. Later, a second translator watched the entire interview on video and translated Ukrainian to English verbatim. In the final editing process, a third translator sat with us and verified the edits that are always necessary for clarity and concision. At some points in our story, when phrases in English and Ukrainian did not match each other in length, we made the best effort possible to convey Mr. Zelenskyy's comments with precision and context. As a service to Ukrainian speakers, we are posting the hour-long, April 7th interview in its entirety.
On February 24, with the Russian invasion coming at him from three sides, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached for his most powerful weapon – his phone. The moment Zelenskyy told his people he refused to flee, Ukraine refused to fall. Leaders don't become legends often, but over these nearly seven weeks, this 44-year-old former comedian inspired his country to stand up to the overwhelming force of Russia. Last Wednesday, we were admitted to Zelenskyy's fortified war rooms to meet the man who stands between the Russian army and the free world.
President Zelenskyy on why he stayed in Ukraine

“I don’t want to make myself out to be a hero… I want to live many more years. But choosing between running or being with my people, of course I’m ready to give my life for my country,” President Zelenskyy tells 60 Minutes. http://cbsn.ws/3KwDLg3.
