Deep Dive: Travel is below 2019 levels in New York state, data shows

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

With gas prices high, and spring travel underway, News 12 is tracking how many people are out on the roads in our area.

In this week's Deep Dive , News 12 's Kristie Reeter and Investopedia's Caleb Silver looked at Google Map searches for the travel trends.

When talking about day-to-day travel, meaning people traveling to work, we're still well below 2019 levels, especially in and around New York City and some of the counties on Long Island, close to the city.

"New York City is down 26% from 2019 levels, Nassau County down 24.6%, Westchester down 19.5%, and Suffolk County down 17.3%," Silver says.

What impact is higher gas likely to have on summer and spring travel?

"We are seeing some trends, a little bit more movement, a little bit more folks going to and from recreational areas, cafes, museums, parks etc. through Google mobility, but we are still well below 2019 levels. Though some improvement, especially in Westchester and Long Island, but not across the entire state."

