ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Pacsun and Wrangler Venture Into Resale

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDvSL_0f3FlHJ500

Click here to read the full article.

Two players in the denim space are taking different approaches to stepping into the piping hot resale category.

Wrangler revealed Tuesday the release of Wrangler Reborn, a curated collection of vintage men’s and women’s jeans from as early as the 1950s to 2000 and preloved jeans from 2000 or after.

Arriving as Wrangler celebrates Earth month and its 75th anniversary , the most featured fits in Wrangler Reborn were originally built for durability and longevity for the cowboys of the American West and then adopted globally in the 1960s. Some of the items in the collection have been around for more than six decades, underscoring the importance of longevity as a form of sustainability.

“Wrangler jeans are timeless and loved across generations, and this collection appeals to denim heads, longtime Wrangler fans and young vintage-lovers alike, representing the importance of our heritage and proving that this collection is truly one for the ages,” said Vivian Rivetti, Wrangler VP of global design.

The assortment includes styles from the brand’s archives, including 1950s Blue Bell jeans and two continued best-selling jeans. The 13MWZ Cowboy Cut jean is known as a wardrobe staple originally made by cowboys for cowboys. The men’s jeans feature a deep watch pocket, flat rivets to prevent scratching and two additional belt loops for security. The Cowboy Cut 0936 offers a more modern and slimmer take on the western style, geared toward younger consumers.

The jeans are available exclusively on the brand’s website, with details about each garment’s condition listed in the product description. Retail prices span $49 for 13MWZ shorts to $296 for the Blue Bell styles.

There are plans for additional drops in 2022, while still keeping this a curated collection, the company told Rivet.

Teen specialty retailer Pacsun is adding a new layer to its circularly strategy as well with Pre-Loved Pac, a 360-resale program powered by ThredUp ’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform that allows Pacsun customers to clean out their closets for store credit and shop pre-loved clothing directly through the brand’s website.

Denim brands and retailers like Madewell and NYDJ have launched similar resale and takeback programs with Thredup.

“Pacsun understands its customers on a deeper level than most brands I’ve worked with. Incorporating resale into its business made sense for multiple reasons, but mostly because it delivers a service that its customers are already tapping into,” said James Reinhart, ThredUp CEO. “With Pacsun’s Gen Z customer-base, resale is not only an ideal fit for the company’s demographic but it is also an untapped growth channel for the business.”

All elements encourage customers to rotate their wardrobe sustainably, buy secondhand and receive credit to repeat the process, the company stated. Through Pre-Loved Pac, shoppers can scoop up pre-owned items from Pacsun branded jeans and swimsuits, and tops, bottoms and dresses from LA Hearts, Playboy, PS Basics and PS/LA labels. The pre-owned garments retail for up to 90 percent off estimated retail price.

Consumers can also request a clean out kit on Pacsun’s website or print a free shipping label to use on any box. After sending in their gently used women’s and kids’ items from any brand, consumers can earn Pacsun credit for eligible items that sell in the listing window.

The rest of the garments will be reused or recycled. Consumers can also opt to have unlisted items returned.

“Our community already embraced sustainable fashion, and we wanted to incorporate that into our brand experience,” said Mimi Ruiz, Pacsun’s VP of ecommerce.

Pacsun’s foray into resale follows the launch of PacDenim For A Better Tomorrow, an in-store recycling and incentive program. It launched last fall with five locations home to dedicated denim recycling bins. There, customers who drop off used denim made with at least 90 percent cotton or greater at the bins will receive $10 off their next purchase of Pacsun Denim at a Pacsun retail location. In regions where drop bins are not available, consumers have the option to return denim directly to store associates at the registers at any Pacsun store.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Really Just Said its ‘Low-Quality’ Shoes Would ‘Disintegrate’

Click here to read the full article. Vans won a preliminary injunction against the mass retailer and its more than two dozen knockoff sneakers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWSam's Club CEO Explains Why Super Bowl Ad Made SenseWalmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Might Have a $203 Million Problem on its Hands

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s most transparent companies apparently wants to muzzle its workers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Staten Island Warehouse Workers Vote to Unionize...Is Alabama Next?Digital Brands Group CEO Describes Amazon Denim 'Beta Test'New Bill Demands Fashion Management Companies Pay UpBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Which Brands Flunked Their PFAS Pledges?

Click here to read the full article. A new report takes a deep dive into how brands from Nike and Patagonia to Ralph Lauren and Victoria’s Secret fared with “forever chemicals.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike to Open Atlanta 'Technology Center' Early Next YearNike Scales Up Recycled Materials Across Performance StylesAdidas Tees Up Comfort-Food Collab as Tiger Woods Returns to GolfBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacsun#Sustainable Fashion#Wrangler Reborn#Preloved#American#Wrangler Vp#Blue Bell
WWD

Revolve Adds Activewear, Todd Snyder Launches Swim, Good American Taps Layne

Click here to read the full article. REVOLVE TO EVOLVE: Revolve is releasing its own fashion label with the launch of its first in-house active lifestyle brand. The fashion e-commerce site announced on Thursday the debut of WellBeing + BeingWell, its new activewear brand. The brand is launching with a 40-piece collection of activewear styles described as chic and functional.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red CarpetPhotos from Time's 2022 Women of the Year Red Carpet Revolve’s WellBeing + BeingWell label is launching with two performance qualities, called LoungeWell and MoveWell. LoungeWell...
APPAREL
Vogue

Forget Baggy Denim – Non-Jean Jeans Are On The Rise

The search for casual trousers that aren’t jeans is becoming easier, thanks to labels like Rag & Bone. A few weeks ago we fell in love with the brand’s Miramar trousers, when Paulina Porizkova posted a picture of the hybrid trousers. At first glance, they look a lot like a pair of baggy jeans, but they’re actually wide-leg trousers with a denim-like print. It’s pure fashion alchemy.
In Style

Take Our Word For It — These Are the Best Online Clothing Stores

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shopping for clothes online is both a blessing and a curse. You have seemingly endless possibilities of where and what to buy, but it's easy to get overwhelmed with so many options. And sometimes when you are looking for one particular item, like the perfect chunky loafers, you end up wasting hours searching the wrong sites that don't have exactly what you are looking for.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: The Best Deals Up to 92% Off Sam Edelman, Free People and More

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is on, just in time to add new spring styles to your wardrobe like cute sandals or return-to-office staples. Now through March 27, the sale event is offering an extra 25% off clearance items. Nordstrom Rack already has deals up to 92% off, so image how good of a deal you can get on designer styles. Be sure to head over to Nordstrom Rack today and check out the savings.
SHOPPING
People

Shoppers Are 'in Love' with This $30 Maxi Dress with Pockets That Comes in 50 Colors

If you haven't cleaned out your wardrobe lately, now's the time, as the welcoming of spring is often an ideal occasion to do a major closet rehaul. But after you're done saying goodbye to all those old items that just don't feel like you anymore, treat yourself by picking up some new essentials you can wear all season long, like this flowy maxi dress from Amazon that's a perfect fit for the warm weather days ahead. Oh, and did we mention it has pockets?
SHOPPING
WTOP

Top online consignment shops for selling your clothes

Earning extra income on the side by working odd jobs or freelancing is now mainstream, thanks to the modern gig economy. Approximately 34% of Americans had a side hustle in early 2021 and another 24% were planning to start one during the upcoming year, according to a survey by automation platform Zapier. For workers who departed from offices in droves during the Great Resignation, side hustles are one avenue to fill financial gaps.
APPAREL
People

Madewell Shoppers Love These Comfy Sweatpants That Look Like Jeans — and They're on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We're suckers for a good fashion hack. Think a skort that looks like a skirt or a convertible bag that can be worn as a backpack or a satchel. And the latest clever trick we're loving is sweatpants that look like jeans.
Sourcing Journal

SuitShop Prototypes 100% Biodegradable Suit

Click here to read the full article. The fully biodegradable The Earth Day Suit is made from a non-dyed linen and a Cupro vegan silk lining using no animal byproducts. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDestination XL Sees $10B Opportunity in 'Underserved' Big and Tall MarketBiodegradable Vegan Sneaker Taps Hemp, Tencel and Algae-Based FoamTaiwan Textile Federation Launches Online Sustainable Product SeriesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Woolmark Now Educating Fashion Insiders on Sustainable, Circular Design

Click here to read the full article. A new educational curriculum is designed to give industry stakeholders insights into how to use wool more sustainably across product lines. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLeonardo DiCaprio-Backed VC Fund to Invest $45M into CircularityWoolmark Announces Performance Challenge WinnersWoolroom Launches Washable Organic Wool Bedding LineBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Just How Big Is the Market for Next-Gen Leather and Biomaterials?

Click here to read the full article. Next-gen materials are between five and 10 years behind the likes of Beyond Burger and Impossible Meat, a new report says. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal7 Innovators Join Fashion for Good's 2022 Asia Innovation ProgramTapestry Awards $3 Million to WWF for Leather Traceability ProgramWhat to Know About Everlane's Alt-LeatherBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

The Best Skechers Walking Shoes on Amazon for Spring 2022

With the days getting longer, more walks may be in your future. If your walking shoes need replacing, we have found the best Skechers walking shoes on Amazon, Skechers are not only for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, for a long day out and more.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

A$AP Rocky's Latest AWGE x Mercedes-Benz Capsule Is Available Exclusively Through PacSun

Outside of the music box, A$AP Rocky is known to take on a sizable amount of initiatives in the creative and fashion fields, and his latest to be officially unveiled is his AWGE x Mercedes-Benz collection. The Harlem-born rapper has released this new range exclusively through PacSun — the retail chain and brand in which he currently holds the position of Guest Artistic Director.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Crocs Is Having a Daylight Savings Sale: Save on Clogs, Sandals, and Charms

The Crocs craze is in full swing, and there's never been a better time to jump on the trend. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs or fur slides and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.
SHOPPING
WWD

Jimmy Choo Launches Fashion Jewelry Line

Anyone following the cycle of the “It” shoe knows that Jimmy Choo’s pearls have become something of a thing for those looking for an extra bit of decorum, from the peep-toed Sacaria sandal to the Cloud clutch, both entirely encrusted in pearly embellishment. So it’s no surprise...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy