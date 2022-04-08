ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Babylon, NY

Silver Alert Issued For Missing West Babylon Woman

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShyYm_0f3FlB0j00
Helen Benjamin Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A silver alert has been issued for a missing Long Island woman who authorities say may be headed to the Hudson Valley.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing West Babylon woman who suffers with the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Helen Benjamin, age 70, of West Babylon, was last seen leaving her home at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, Suffolk County Police said.

She was heading to a church meeting at Kingdom Hall in West Babylon, and it is unknown at this time whether she arrived.

She is 5-foot-2 and approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green jacket and driving a 2004 black Hyundai Elantra, with NY license plate HWV 1263.

Benjamin previously lived in Orange County, and may have headed to the Newburgh area.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Benjamin’s location to call 911 or First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Police Search For Woman Accused Of Using Stolen Card To Withdraw $12K In Suffolk County

Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to withdraw about $12,000 from another woman's account on Long Island. An individual used the personal information of a Deer Park woman to request a duplicate Chase debit card, and the card was intercepted as it was being delivered on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, March 17.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Babylon, NY
West Babylon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
West Babylon, NY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suffolk County Police#Long Island#Hyundai#Hwv 1263#First Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
248K+
Followers
39K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy