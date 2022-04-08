ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk may have broken security laws when he bought Twitter, experts claim

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Elon Musk has recently bought 9.2 per cent stakes in Twitter – but now, experts have claimed he could have broken federal law in the process.

Despite sounding like a small figure, the Tesla CEO is now Twitter's largest single shareholder. He holds a higher stake than former chief Jack Dorsey.

However, experts have suggested that Musk failed to inform the Securities and Exchange Commission that the stake surpassed five per cent. The tech mogul reached five per cent on March 14, but this wasn't public knowledge until 11 days later.

If there was a delay in filing the disclosure forms it might have allowed Musk to keep the stock price low while buying shares at a lower cost. According to The Washington Post , it could have also earned him $156 million (£119 million).

The social media platform's share price skyrocketed by 30 per cent when the 50-year-old filed his disclosure forms.

"I really don't know what's going through his mind," finance professor David Kass of the University of Maryland told the news outlet.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

If a violation did occur, the most Musk will likely get is a slap on the wrist in the form of a fine – and while the SEC could possibly argue in court that he has to part ways with his reported profit, it would be a long shot, said Adam Pritchard, a professor of securities law at University of Michigan's law school.

Pritchard said the commission "would have to be really angry with him to try that because they would have a good chance of a court rejecting that argument."

Twitter told indy100 they "won't be commenting here."

indy100 has contacted a representative for Elon Musk for comment.

Start your day in the know with The Independent's new US morning headlines newsletter. Find out more and sign up here .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Why Elon Musk Changed His Twitter Name to 'Elona' Musk

If you stumble across a tweet from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, you might notice the billionaire's Twitter name has changed. The prolific tweeter now lists himself as "Elona" Musk, and there's a reason. It will probably surprise no one it's a very tangled story. On Monday, Musk challenged...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Canadian billionaire hit with ‘record-breaking’ fine for illegal $1.75m donation to Trump fund

A Canadian steel magnate is set to pay a “record-breaking” fine levied by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) after being found liable for steering nearly $2m in donations to a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump and candidates aligned with his agenda.The FEC announced the decision last week in response to a claim against the businessman filed by the Campaign Legal Centre in 2019. The original complaint was based on reporting initially published in The New York Times.Barry Zekelman of Zekelman Industries “participated in Wheatland Tube’s decision-making process to contribute to [America First Action],” the FEC’s decision stated....
U.S. POLITICS
Indy100

Elon Musk reveals he faced toughest life decision when he had '$30m left'

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has revealed that one of the toughest choices he’s had to make in his life was when he had “$30 million dollars left”. Musk, who is the CEO of companies Tesla and SpaceX revealed in a clip that has been posted on Twitter that having to choose the companies to invest his last $30 million was tough. In the clip, Musk appeared to be speaking at a panel talk and was discussing a dilemma he faced in 2008. The footage played in black and white while emotional piano music was placed in the background. He said: “One of the...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Elon Musk suggests turning Twitter's San Francisco HQ into a homeless shelter

Elon Musk, the new majority stakeholder at Twitter, has suggested turning the social media giant's San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter as "no one turns up anyway."The South African billionaire acquired his majority stake in the tech firm earlier this week and has already begun to shake things up at the company with talk of an edit button (although Twitter has confirmed that those plans were in place before he arrived) in the works.Now Musk is appearing to suggest that the company no longer needs their Silicon Valley HQ, having only just reopened its offices to its staff on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Law#Tesla#The Washington Post#Sec#University Of Michigan
Indy100

People think this is a sign Elon Musk is about to buy all of Twitter

People think that a statement from Twitter's chief executive Parag Agrawal might be a sign that Elon Musk is looking to buy the whole platform.On Sunday (April 10), Agrawal took to his Twitter to share that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO now Twitter's largest shareholder, is no longer joining the board despite being offered a seat following his purchase of 9.2 per cent of the company's stake. "I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not," Agrawal wrote in a message sent to Twitter...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
POLITICS
Indy100

Alastair Campbell names the one Brexit question that Rishi Sunak should be asked amid tax scandal

Alastair Campbell has put forward a question he believes the Chancellor should be asked amid the ongoing tax row.Campbell, the former Downing Street director of communications under Tony Blair, said that Rishi Sunak should be asked about “the B-word” - Brexit - next time he is interviewed.He said that Sunak should be asked why he should have the right to live and work in the US while removing the right to live and work in the EU from UK citizens.His comments come as Sunak faces questions over his family’s financial affairs and his possession of a US green card.Sign up...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Indy100

The funniest memes and jokes about Rishi Sunak and his wife

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata have found themselves in the firing line of Twitter jokes, after claims his millionaire wife has declared non-domicile status in order to save on her tax bill.While the UK are currently struggling with the cost of living crisis and are required to pay tax on all of their income, Akshata Murthy's family business is estimated to be worth around £3.5bn. Two people familiar with her financial agreements suggested the valuable status was used even after her husband was setting taxes for the UK in 2020.A 'non-dom' status can save people from paying...
CELEBRITIES
WGAU

US orders consular to leave Shanghai amid COVID outbreak

BEIJING — (AP) — The U.S. has ordered its consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. The State Department said the order is an upgrade from the “authorized” departure issued last week that made the decision voluntary. The...
WORLD
The Week

Jared Kushner's firm got $2 billion from Saudi wealth fund run by crown prince, despite board's objections

The main Saudi sovereign wealth fund, controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, invested $2 billion in Jared Kushner's new private equity firm six months after Kushner left the White House, where he was a key defender of bin Salman, even though the Saudi fund's investment screening committee expressed serious misgivings, The New York Times reported Sunday night, citing internal documents. Kushner was a senior White House adviser to his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump.
POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy