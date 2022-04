The Irish Lion Restaurant and Pub announced Monday that as it celebrates its 40th year in business, its 80-year-old proprietor is beginning a search for a successor. The search for a new owner will take time. The Irish Lion's owner expects the longtime management and staff to remain and the business to continue providing traditional Irish fare and spirits at 212 W. Kirkwood Ave., just off the courthouse square.

