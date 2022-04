Click here to read the full article. Former Disney chief Bob Iger is joining the board of avatar technology company Genies and is also making a personal investment in the emerging metaverse player. Iger, who capped his lengthy run at Disney last December, is joined on the Genies board by Bond’s Mary Meeker, NEA’s Rick Yang and Genies co-founders Akash Nigam and Evan Rosenbaum. The announcement of Iger’s involvement said he will “help Genies navigate its mission to empower humans to create their own avatar ecosystems (avatars, avatar fashion lines, avatar worlds, and avatar experiences) in web3.” The size of Iger’s investment was not disclosed...

BUSINESS ・ 28 DAYS AGO