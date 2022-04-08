Rebates Issued by the Forest City Council

After a 2019 project to build new housing for residents of Forest View mobile home park in Iowa City failed, Iowa City City Council is considering providing payments for residents to move from their homes. City Manager Geoff Fruin told the council at its Tuesday work session that a 2019...
FLORENCE, Colo. — All Florence City Council Members, except for the mayor, resigned following Monday night’s council meeting. The former council members said it was amid ongoing corruption as well as the inability to do anything about it. All Florence City Council Members resign Tuesday “We became so frustrated because here we had this rock […]
ROME — Rome Common Council will consider authorizing a temporary rebate increase to the Sidewalk Rebate Program for 2022 during its regular meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in Common Council Chambers of City Hall. Department of Public Works Commissioner Butch Conover has requested authorization...
SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio school district is now facing a lawsuit after the school board's president told a mom to “zip it” during a board meeting. The parent feels her free speech rights were violated by Big Walnut Schools and that prompted the board to hold a special meeting Tuesday.
In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
NEW HOPE, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz released an updated plan Thursday for how to spend the state’s enormous budget surplus, including a proposal for income tax rebate checks of $1,000 per couple. His revised supplemental budget proposal, released Monday, follows last month’s announcement that the state’s...
UPDATE: A lawyer for the owner of the Maple Grove Motel says her client has not accepted the City of La Crosse’s notice of cancellation. A representative from La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynold’s office told News 8 Now that there is no deal, that the offer has been withdrawn by the City of La Crosse, and that the property is...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has won a victory in Hinds County Circuit Court. Thursday, Judge Faye Peterson issued an order setting a hearing and requiring the Jackson City Council to show cause on why it has not approved minutes dating back to September. The hearing...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night when the budget passed and future paving projects were discussed, another topic dominated discussion at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Issues with Bartlett Housing Solutions, a homeless shelter commonly referred to as Bartlett House, have been boiling over for the last...
