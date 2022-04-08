ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

A look at candidates running in the Aug. 4 state primary, Senate deadline extended

By Alexis Clark, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38XUAV_0f3FjFc300

Thursday at noon was the last day for candidates to file petitions to appear on the Aug. 4 state primary ballot.

The list is not official as the deadline for Senate District 23 has been extended by court order, according to local administrator of elections Elizabeth Black. The deadline for Senate District 23 is May 5.

The first day to issue a petition was Feb. 7 and the withdrawal deadline is April 14, while the Senate withdrawal deadline is May 12.

One of the more noteworthy developments in these state races is that current District 67 state Rep. Jason Hodges, D-Clarksville, is not seeking re-election.

From the Tennessee House of Representatives to executive committeepersons, here's a look at the candidates seeking state offices for the Aug. 4 primary election. The names are listed as shown on ballot.

On the ballot:Get ready for a big ballot for Montgomery County's May 3 elections

State Senate - Dist. 23

  • Kerry Roberts - R

Tennessee House of Representatives Dist. 67

  • Ronnie L. Glynn - D
  • John W. Dawson - R
  • Tommy J. Vallejos, Sr. - R

Tennessee House of Representatives Dist. 68

  • Curtis Johnson - R
  • Monica Meeks - I (November Ballot Only)

Tennessee House of Representatives Dist. 75

  • Glenda Warren - D
  • Jeff Burkhart - R
  • Kent Griffy - R
  • Deanna M. McLaughlin - R

State Executive Committeeperson Dist. 22

  • Charles Uffelman - D
  • Karen D. Sorenson - D
  • Doug Englen - R
  • Patricia (Pat) Allen - R
  • Kyong S. Dawson - R

State Executive Committeeperson Dist. 23

  • Larry Hillis - R
  • Jim Roberts - R
  • Mary Ann Parks - R

Voter registration deadline for the August election is July 5. Early voting is July 15-30.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Nine candidates running in Republican primary for governor of Nebraska

Nine candidates are running in the Republican Party primary for governor of Nebraska on May 10. Incumbent Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) is term-limited. Candidates Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, and Jim Pillen lead in endorsements, funding, or media attention. Herbster, who served as the chairman of former President Donald Trump’s (R)...
NEBRASKA STATE
PennLive.com

Twelve candidates make primary ballot for Pennsylvania’s open seat U.S. Senate race

Twelve candidates have filed to earn Pennsylvania primary election ballot spots in the race to succeed U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. Toomey announced in October 2020 that he would not be seeking a third term in office. That makes this open seat election from a swing state one of the most hotly-contested - and expensive - in the nation as both major parties battle for majority control of the Senate in the next Congress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, TN
Elections
City
Clarksville, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Government
Clarksville, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Clarksville, TN
Elections
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Montgomery County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Hodges
WRAL

Countdown to the primary: Four leading Republican U.S. Senate candidates share their visions

Countdown to the primary: Four leading Republican U.S. Senate candidates share their visions. The tension between former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and U.S. Rep. Ted. Budd -- and Budd's lack of visibility on the campaign trail in recent months -- has in turn helped former Gov. Pat McCrory maintain what political scientists and conservative polls view as a slim lead. Meanwhile, Army combat veteran Marjorie K. Eastman is seen as unlikely to win but could peel off enough votes from competitors to force a runoff contest in July.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Budd Runs 1st Ad in Senate Primary; Another PAC Pans McCrory

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd began running his first primary election commercial statewide Wednesday, highlighting the congressman's endorsement from former President Donald Trump and portraying himself as tough on illegal immigration. The commercial, which is running in all of the state's TV markets and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Central Illinois Proud

35 candidates running for McLean County Board primary

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 14 incumbents and 20 newcomers are vying for 20 McLean County Board spots this year. Each of the 10 districts has two seats. Usually, the races are staggered, but McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said all board seats are up for grabs this cycle because of redistricting.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Voter Registration#D Clarksville#State Senate Dist
KSAT 12

Former U.S. Senate candidate Amanda Edwards announces run for Houston mayor

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Amanda Edwards, the 2020 Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and former member of the Houston City Council, is running for mayor of the city, a contest that is already garnering statewide attention despite being over a year away.
HOUSTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

State Senate candidates respond to new districts

Buchanan County is being divided in the newly released state Senate district maps, but candidates running for the district seats don’t believe their campaigns will change. The eastern portion of Buchanan County will be in the large and rural District 12, which is the largest district with 19 counties. Buchanan County is the only county under 180,000 residents that was split into two districts.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Laclede Record

Candidates file for August primary

Laclede County Prosecuting Attorney Jon Morris will not be seeking re-election. Morris’s term expires at the end of the year and he has not filed for the Aug. 2 primary. He served as prosecuting attorney from 1995 through 2006 and again in 2011 with his current term ending at the end of this year. “I’ve been in the prosecutor’s office for 30 years. I’ve done two separate 12-year stints as the elected prosecuting attorney and I just think it’s time to move aside and let someone else have the office,” he said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Richmond.com

Aird to run for Senate, likely in primary against Morrissey

Former Del. Lashrecse Aird, a Democrat from Petersburg, announced she’s running for state Senate next year in a district that will likely set up a primary challenge against Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond. “As a young Black woman, mother and higher-ed professional, I’ve experienced the same struggles as many across...
RICHMOND, VA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pastor will run for state Senate

TWIN FALLS — A Baptist pastor is running for the Idaho Senate. Paul Thompson has filed to run as Constitution Party candidate for District 25, which is mostly within Twin Falls city limits. He will face Republican Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen in the November general election. Originally from Colorado,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Pastor Paul Thompson is a Candidate for Idaho State Senate

Pastor Paul Thompson is eyeing a seat in the Idaho State Senate. The Southern Baptist preacher from Twin Falls filed his paperwork last week. He plans to challenge Republican Linda Wright-Hartgen. She currently serves in the House of Representatives but would like to fill the seat of retiring Senator Lee Heider. The seat has long been held by Republicans.
TWIN FALLS, ID
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

892
Followers
462
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy