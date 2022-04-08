A look at candidates running in the Aug. 4 state primary, Senate deadline extended

Thursday at noon was the last day for candidates to file petitions to appear on the Aug. 4 state primary ballot.

The list is not official as the deadline for Senate District 23 has been extended by court order, according to local administrator of elections Elizabeth Black. The deadline for Senate District 23 is May 5.

The first day to issue a petition was Feb. 7 and the withdrawal deadline is April 14, while the Senate withdrawal deadline is May 12.

One of the more noteworthy developments in these state races is that current District 67 state Rep. Jason Hodges, D-Clarksville, is not seeking re-election.

From the Tennessee House of Representatives to executive committeepersons, here's a look at the candidates seeking state offices for the Aug. 4 primary election. The names are listed as shown on ballot.

State Senate - Dist. 23

Kerry Roberts - R

Tennessee House of Representatives Dist. 67

Ronnie L. Glynn - D

John W. Dawson - R

Tommy J. Vallejos, Sr. - R

Tennessee House of Representatives Dist. 68

Curtis Johnson - R

Monica Meeks - I (November Ballot Only)

Tennessee House of Representatives Dist. 75

Glenda Warren - D

Jeff Burkhart - R

Kent Griffy - R

Deanna M. McLaughlin - R

State Executive Committeeperson Dist. 22

Charles Uffelman - D

Karen D. Sorenson - D

Doug Englen - R

Patricia (Pat) Allen - R

Kyong S. Dawson - R

State Executive Committeeperson Dist. 23

Larry Hillis - R

Jim Roberts - R

Mary Ann Parks - R

Voter registration deadline for the August election is July 5. Early voting is July 15-30.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com.