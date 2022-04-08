ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

'Pure, delicious, colorful fun': Peeps Art Show in Stevens Point celebrates artwork made in a marshmallow medium

By Rebecca Loroff, Stevens Point Journal
 3 days ago
STEVENS POINT – Whether you love them, hate them or simply enjoy brightly-colored nostalgia, Peeps – a marshmallow candy shaped like chicks and bunnies and covered in colorful sugar – have become an Easter tradition.

And if you think you're seeing them everywhere lately, it's not just your imagination. In recent years, Just Born, the company that makes Peeps, has partnered with other corporations to create Peeps-inspired products, like Crocs, makeup, soda and cereal.

But the Peeps Art Show, which runs until April 24, has been brightening the halls of the Riverfront Arts Center, 1200 Crosby Ave. in Stevens Point, every year for over a decade.

An annual celebration of color

According to Director Katie Cramer, the first Peeps Art Show in Stevens Point was a result of the Great Recession and was inspired by similar exhibits in Boston and St. Paul.

"With the economy depressed, it made sense to hold a fun, uplifting and accessible exhibit for the community, and it’s been a staple ever since," Cramer said.

This year, the gallery will display 48 entries with the theme "The 'Repeep'" during regular museum hours. Patrons can vote on their favorite work of art and the top five vote-getters will win the "Peeple's Choice" award and prizes from local donors.

All kinds of Peeps-inspired artwork makes its way to the museum. Often, the exhibits are colorful dioramas inspired by pop culture and current events.

Plenty of entries break this pattern, though. Submitters also use Peeps in paintings and collages, using their work to make a statement or create an abstract piece.

Most entries are submitted by local residents from different walks of life, such as professional artists, friend groups and families. One group that participated this year was an eighth-grade art class from the Auburndale School District, led by teacher Marty Yohn.

For Yohn, the project was a chance for the eighth-graders to express themselves and use their hands at the end of their school day.

"We enjoyed the pure fun and creativity of using Peeps to make art and sharing our ideas with others," he said. "Not to mention, sneaking in an occasional Peep snack."

'Pure, delicious, colorful fun'

According to the museum's website, the Peeps Art Show is one of the most popular exhibits all year.

"The Peeps exhibit happens at the perfect time of year, in spring, when we are all hungry for color and new activities," Cramer said. "Peeps art provides fun, laughter and creativity that can be appreciated by all ages. We’ve been told it’s 'pure, delicious, colorful fun.' Who wouldn’t want to see that?"

Because of its popularity, Cramer added, the Peeps Art Show is also a great way to help people learn more about the museum.

"Many first-time visitors get excited to participate in the following years," she said. "For many, it’s their first experience in an art gallery and they are more likely to return for other exhibits."

The Riverfront Arts Center is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be closed on April 15 and 17 for the holidays. Admission is free.

For more information, contact the Riverfront Arts Center at 715-343-6251 or visit the gallery on Facebook.

Rebecca Loroff writes about news and happenings in Central Wisconsin. Contact her at rloroff@gannett.com.

